Jacob Crump is a junior on the North Pitt wrestling team.
He recently claimed his second consecutive Eastern Plains 2A Conference title in the 145-pound weight class.
Updated: February 2, 2023 @ 4:13 am
Crump spoke with The Daily Reflector about his quick rise in the sport and his love for the North Pitt wrestling team.
Q: What was it like repeating as a conference champion?
A: It was fun, some decent competition, but same thing as last season.
Q: What was working for you in your run to the title?
A: It was just going out there and wrestling my match. People who care about who they’re going to wrestle next, it doesn’t matter. . Just wrestle who you’ve got to wrestle. No matter if they’re good or bad, you’re not going to wrestle any different.
Q: How long have you been wrestling?
A: This is my second year.
Q: Have you played any other sports besides wrestling?
A: Before wrestling, I did football, cheer and tennis.
Q: What’s your favorite thing about the sport?
A: So many people come in and leave, but once they pass what you’ve passed, and get through that first year, you know that you’re going to be locked in with them for the next years.
Q: What’s it like being a junior leader with no seniors on the team?
A: It’s been different. Last year, I was just supposed to listen to what they told me and now I’m the one telling people what to do.
Q: What are your goals for the rest of the season and into your senior season?
A: This season, I’m just focused on placing at states, and at least get first or second at regionals, and then state champion by senior year.
Q: This is only your second year wrestling. To what do you credit your fast rise in the sport?
A: Just trying. People will make excuses, saying, ‘Oh, it’s my first year and I haven’t had enough time or I didn’t wrestle in middle school.’ It’s cool, but you can wrestle now, so go wrestle.
Q: Are you planning to wrestle at the college level?
A: I am. I don’t really have anywhere planned yet, but whatever happens happens.
