North Pitt's Jones spotlight pic

JONES

 Craig Moyer/The Daily Reflector

Zamareya Jones is a junior on the North Pitt High School girls’ basketball team who scored the 1,000th point of her career in a win over South Central on Nov. 29.

Jones has helped lead the Panthers to a 3-1 record entering Wednesday’s play and she is averaging 28.3 points, eight rebounds, 7.3 steals and six assists per game.