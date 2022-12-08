Zamareya Jones is a junior on the North Pitt High School girls’ basketball team who scored the 1,000th point of her career in a win over South Central on Nov. 29.
Jones has helped lead the Panthers to a 3-1 record entering Wednesday’s play and she is averaging 28.3 points, eight rebounds, 7.3 steals and six assists per game.
She spoke with Reflector prep sports writer Craig Moyer following a game against D.H. Conley Nov. 30 about the career accomplishment, her college recruitment process and the origins of her love for the sport.
Q: What does it mean to you to score your 1,000th point?
A: It really means a lot. I’m from a small school, so scoring 1,000 means a lot and I did it as a junior.
Q: Did you know your were closing in on 1,000, or was it a surprise to you?
A: No, I knew it was coming. I wanted to hit it in the Currituck game, but I didn’t end up hitting it. I went into South (Central) only needing 14, so I knew it was coming.
Q: What does it mean to you to be honored here tonight in front of the home crowd?
A: It feels good, these people are my family, so I’m around family and it just felt good.
Q: Are these early-season tests important for preparing the team for conference play?
A: For sure, I mean we’re going all the way. We’re going to be conference champs, stamping it now.
Q: How long have you been playing basketball?
A: Since I was in first grade.
Q: Why did you get into the sport?
A: My big sister played, and I just really looked up to her when she played and just started playing with her.
Q: What is your favorite thing about the sport?
A: The competition. I play on a very good AAU program, then coming here there is more competition, so it’s just the competition for me.
Q: You play with a lot of energy and passion. Where does that come from?
A: I really just love the game, I’m in love with the game. If you love the game, you take it more serious than other people and you just care more about it.
Q: I know you are getting a lot of looks from colleges. What has that recruitment process been like for you?
A: It’s been good. I’ve had a lot of college coaches offer me. I’m waiting on a couple more and I’m waiting on my senior year to commit anyway. I’m just going to keep getting after it and playing hard.
Q: Has the recruitment process put any extra pressure on you as a player?
A: Not really. I just play my game, it doesn’t matter who is here, I just play my game.
Q: What is your favorite basketball memory?
A: Probably that South Central game last night. We were down and had to play hard to come back.
Q: I know you make a lot of 360-layups and plays like that. Do you practice those?
A: I do. I’m in the gym and my dad is just telling me to do crazy stuff, so I just started doing it. Then they got easy by myself in the gym, so I just started doing them during the game.
Q: What advice would you offer to a younger athlete?
A: Keep going. Nobody can tell you what you can’t do. I was small when I was little and everybody told me I was too little. Don’t let anybody tell you what you can do, you do you.