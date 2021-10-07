Raheem Jones is a senior standout football player and one of the reasons why North Pitt possesses a 5-1 overall record going into this week’s game.
Jones talked about his different roles for the Panthers, how he got into wrestling and track, a difficult choice he made in the spring and why the Panthers are better on the gridiron this year than in years past in an interview with Daily Reflector prep sports writer Jim Green prior to the game against SouthWest Edgecombe.
Q: How long have you been playing football at North Pitt?
A: I’ve been playing varsity for four years now.
Q: How has your role changed from the time you were a freshman to now, as a senior?
A: I play the slot receiver, running back, and sometimes I go out to wide receiver. On defense, I am at nose (guard), sometimes I slide out to end, or I go to linebacker. And I kick.
Q: How are the roles different when you have to play so many different positions?
A: I really don’t pay that any mind because coaches have put in a lot of work to get us where we are now, so I can’t just give up on them. I do whatever I can for the team.
Q: How old were you when you stepped on a football field for the first time?
A: I started playing rec football when I was probably 8 years old. Ever since then, it’s just been a sport that I’ve loved.
Q: Going into tonight (against SouthWest Edgecombe), you have the best record of all the teams in the county. Why do you think that is?
A: We’ve got a new coach, coach C.J. (Wilson, former ECU standout defensive end). He’s really changed a lot in this program. And coach (Greg) Watford ... like I said, he’s a hard-working coach. With him doing that and all of our coaches working together, we are all working as one.
Q: What has coach Wilson brought to the program?
A: The defense. We’re the Hit Squad for a reason. We’re shutting down anything that comes our way.
Q: What do you have to do to be successful against SouthWest Edgecombe?
A: If you want to be technical, I am worried that my team can keep their heads up in any win or lose situation. Going into this game, I want to keep my mind clear and play hard and keep my teammates motivated because if they do what they do and I do what I’m supposed to do, it’s going to be a successful night (the Panthers shut out the Cougars 28-0 and held them to 53 total yards).
Q: You also wrestle and run track. How long have you been doing those things and why did you decide to be involved with those sports?
A: Coach Watford got me into wrestling. I started in my seventh grade year of middle school and I fell in love with it. My mom was a track athlete here and my brother ran track before me.
Q: Do you have a favorite game or memory from your high school football career so far?
A: I would say the Manteo game this season (a 35-8 win). It was my best game, but it wasn’t my best game because of what I did, it was what the team produced – our O-line and D-line showed me something they never had before. When I saw that, I woke up and started going harder.
Q: What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever received from anybody?
A: Always remain humble and let God lead the way. My mom told me that.
Q: When did you know you really wanted to be an athlete?
A: I really didn’t think about taking football seriously until my eighth grade year, which is when I found out I really had potential. So when I was introduced to football in high school, that’s when I fell in love with sports.
Q: Last year, you had an interesting situation in the spring when the state track meet and the state wrestling tournament were held in Greensboro the same day, and you were a qualifier in both and had to make a choice.
A: That hurt me, but I chose wrestling because I fell I love with wrestling more than I did with track. I had put so much work into wrestling, I couldn’t let it loose. But at the same time, I couldn’t forget about track. It hurt me not to be there with the track team, but I don’t want to let them down and will come back two times as hard this year.
Q: To be able to do all of this stuff, what advice would you give a young student-athlete coming up who wants to play multiple sports?
A: Make sure you keep your body right. My mom always tells me if I don’t keep my body healthy, I won’t go anywhere. As far as academics go, stay focused. Don’t let nobody take you off your path and goals. There’s really nothing on the streets for you.
Q: Where do you hope to be at the end of this year? Are you looking at college?
A: I’m looking at college, and right now, I have a few looking at me, but I’d really like to go to an ACC university (representatives from Virginia and Florida State were at practice Tuesday). I am going to keep my options open.