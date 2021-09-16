Sloan Carlson is a senior captain for the J.H. Rose volleyball team and is one of several reasons why the Rampants are in the thick of the Big Carolina 3A/4A Conference race.
Carlson talked about her sport, her teammates, why she enjoys running and what went wrong in the Rampants’ only loss to date against D.H. Conley in this week’s edition of Prep Spotlight with Daily Reflector prep sports writer Jim Green.
Q: How long have you been on the varsity team?
A: I started my freshman year on JV and got pulled up for playoffs.
Q: In your viewpoint, what’s the difference between playing JV and varsity?
A: I would say pace of the game and running plays and faster offenses.
Q: What is your role on the team as far as position and responsibilities?
A: This year, I am the captain, so I try to lead the team and bring everybody together. I am also a setter, so I choose the plays and what we run based on where the blockers are on the other side of the net.
Q: You won the first nine matches of the season. What was the common thread that ran through those first nine wins?
A: I would say we had a lot of energy in all of those games. We know we’re a good team and know we can make it far, and that motivates us. We know our biggest competitor is Conley, so every game we play we are working toward (them).
Q: Speaking of Conley, you played well against them last week, but didn’t have anything to show for it. So what did you take from that that will help you when you play them again?
A: I think we competed very well, but at the end of the sets we couldn’t finish them off. We need to get better at finishing.
Q: What makes Conley such a hard team to play against?
A: We are in the same club (East Carolina Junior Volleyball Club), so we know them personally and how they play. Sometimes we plan too much for playing them instead of acting like we don’t know them and just playing them like they were just another team.
Q: How has it been adjusting to having to play with masks again?
A: Last year was definitely harder because you pretty much couldn’t see each other on the court or read each other’s lips because the masks had to cover most of your face the entire time. It was just annoying having it on your face; it felt different and I played different because I wasn’t used to having it on my face. This year it’s fine.
Q: When did you start playing volleyball?
A: I started playing when I was 11 or 12. I started with a developmental team for practicing on the weekends, and then with my first club volleyball team (ECJVC) was when I was 11.
Q: How does travel volleyball help you for high school?
A: It definitely keeps my skills up in the offseason. And different coaching is very important because you get different pieces of advice.
Q: What is the best piece of advice you’ve ever received from anybody, relating to volleyball or anything else?
A: My (travel) coach this past season (Trayce Ruffin, who also coaches John Paul II Catholic) told me to always be a good teammate and always take the blame so my teammates wouldn’t get down on me.
Q: What are the (Rampants) expectations this year? Last year you made it to the Eastern 3A finals. What can you do to make it back to that spot?
A: We need to focus on all of the conference games so we can get seeded high for the playoffs, and to take them one at a time.
Q: What do you like to do when you’re not playing volleyball?
A: I run a lot, and I’m training for a half-marathon right now.
Q: Can you explain to me why any sane person would run 13 and a half miles? How did you get involved in that?
A: (Laughing) My parents have always been runners. My dad has competed in four half-marathons and my mom has done two. I’ve ran on my days off just to stay in shape and then came in with the idea of my whole family doing a half-marathon, so I’m doing that (soon) in Nashville (Tennessee).
Q: How do you train for something like that?
A: My mom has a schedule for training and it’s like 12 weeks before the event. It starts off with three miles four times a week and then it progressively gets harder, and Sundays are the long runs – five, 10...it keeps going up. There are also strengthening and stretching days and cross training.
Q: Have you ever had a day where you would skip (training)? Do they push you or do you push yourself?
A: It’s a bit of both. My mom will encourage me not to run as much on (volleyball) game days, so I will be well rested.
Q: What is the best thing about volleyball?
A: I would say winning is the best, as well as all of the friends I’ve made by being on the team.
Q: Tell me something about you and your teammates that most people wouldn’t know by coming to a game.
A: Everyone is very funny and sarcastic to each other. I am a sarcastic person and when people are sarcastic back to me, I find it funny.