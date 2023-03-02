Braden Kell was a senior on this year’s South Central’s girls’ basketball team, a multi-year varsity starter who head coach Robert Duck has called a leader on a young team as well as the defensive anchor.
Kell recorded 5 steals against Richlands in South Central’s first-round 72-28 win in the state playoffs.
After that game, Kell spoke with Daily Reflector sports correspondent Dylan Johnson about her role on the team, her background in the sport and her plans for the future.
Q: Coach Duck calls you a defensive anchor on this team. What led you to embrace that side of the floor?
A: I take pride in the defensive end because I think I do better on the defensive end, and it’s not all about scoring. My main focus is the defensive end because I’m just better at it.
Q: You’re a senior on a young team, so how do you approach being a leader?
A: I try to pick them up no matter what. A lot of them, they’re young so they get down on themselves really easily, and they’ve got to understand that they’re going to make mistakes but you just got to keep moving on to the next play.
Q: What’s it been like having this success in your senior season?
A: It’s been very exciting and very important to me because I’m looking to go to the next level and I think this team allows me to do that and accomplish it.
Q: Do you know where you’re going to school next?
A: I don’t. I haven’t made a decision.
Q: Have you had any offers for basketball?
A: I’ve had one from Johnston Community College.
Q: Do you play other sports here?
A: Track.
Q: Do you have any plans to do that after high school?
A: No.
Q: What got you started with basketball and when?
A: I started in third grade, mainly because I was bored and it was just something for me to do. From then on out I just fell in love with the sport.