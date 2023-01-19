Breanna Perry is a junior on the Trinity Christian High School girls’ basketball team and recently scored the 1,000th point of her career.
This season, she is averaging points per game and has helped lead the Tigers to a record on the year.
Perry spoke with Reflector prep sports writer Craig Moyer about the milestone, her late start in the sport and her future goals.
Q: What does it mean to you to reach 1,000 career points?
A: It’s definitely been a really cool experience. It was something I’d seen a past teammate do and I knew that I wanted to do it. Just all the work and the time you spend, to see a little bit of fruit from it is exciting.
Q: Did you know the milestone was coming up?
A: I knew I was getting close and my coaches were not expecting me to hit it that soon. I found out afterwards, so I didn’t know in the moment, but they sat me down at practice and told me I hit 1,000.
Q: When did you start playing basketball?
A: I started playing in sixth grade. Me and a friend thought it would be a fun way to get out of class some and I was definitely not expecting to fall in love with the sport. Since then, I played JV for two years, then I started playing varsity in eighth grade and actually was a starter after one of our players got hurt and I’ve been playing varsity ever since.
Q: With a relatively late start in the sport, to what do you credit your rapid growth?
A: My coaches, my family and the support system that I have. Before I could drive they were always taking me to practices and games, driving me to different camps all through the summer. Every summer workout, I was there, late nights, anytime I could get in the gym I was there. I’m super grateful for my coaches, JV all through varsity, and I play AAU in the summer and I’m grateful for those coaches.
Q: What do you like most about the sport?
A: I love the competition. I get excited and fired up for the competition. I like the intensity.
Q: Have you played any other sports growing up?
A: All through high school it’s just been basketball. When I was little I played softball, but once I started playing basketball I knew it was what I wanted to do and it was everything and the only thing I wanted to focus on.
Q: As a junior with no seniors on the roster, how does that impact you?
A: Yeah, I definitely feel like I have a role as a leader. I know I lead the team in scoring, but we all have our own roles and we each add a little bit to the team. My teammates are awesome and I definitely would not be here without them. They set me up to score and they have their jobs and all do their best and that creates a good team.
Q: What are your goals, both at an individual and team level, for the rest of the season?
A: Individually, to continue to working to mentally prepare, the mental battle is the biggest thing. Being able to set a goal to not get in my head and stay focused. For the team, we have a team goal to win the state title and we’re going for it and putting in everything we can.
Q: Are you hoping to play at the college level in a couple of years?
A: That is definitely my goal. I don’t know exactly what that looks like yet. I still feel like it’s still far away, but it’s definitely a goal. I’m willing to work and do everything I can to achieve that.
Wrestling Conley finishes fifth
D.H. Conley’s wrestling team finished fifth at the Jolly Roger on Saturday out of 25 teams competing at Corinth Holders High School.
Leading the Vikings to the strong finish was a quartet of wrestlers that finished in the top five in their respective weight classes.
Caleb Bess secured Conley’s best finish of the day, taking second at 182 pounds.
Three Vikings took third on the day, including Andrew Bullard (106), Chris Bonner (120) and Jamie Jinks (195).
D.H. Conley returns to the mat today at home against South Central and Southern Wayne.
Swimming
Six Pitt County schools will take to the pool Saturday afternoon in Winterville in the fifth annual Pitt County Classic.
Swimmers from D.H. Conley, South Central, J.H. Rose, John Paul ll, Christ Covenant and The Oakwood School will compete at the Aquaventure Aquatic Campus beginning at 2 p.m.
Spectators are encouraged to attend and cheer on the Pitt County teams. Admission for the meet is $7 per person, with county high school students admitted for $5 with a student ID.
For more information call 252-931-8081 or visit Aquaventure’s website at aquaventurenc.com. Aquaventure is located at 214-A Beacon Drive in Winterville.
Middle Schools Wrestling G.R. Whitfield goes 2-0
G.R. Whitfield secured a pair of wins on the mat, defeating Chocowinity 48-36 and NC Prep 51-27.
Going 2-0 for Whitfield were Hayden Lovett, Ayden Curtis, Dash Brockman, Ben Bailey, Ben Byma, Jackson Wainwright, Mike King and Zane Pitzer.
Whitfield is back in action Tuesday at PS Jones.
Basketball Farmville splits with Wilson Prep
Farmville Middle School split a girls’ and boys’ basketball doubleheader with Wilson Prep Tuesday.
In the boys’ game, Farmville came away with a narrow 52-48 win behind a trio of double-digit scorers.
Jamahri Ward led the way with 18 points, followed by Steven Johnson with 16 and Xzavien Dixon with 14.
The girls’ game saw Wilson Prep secure a 52-13 victory, as Paris Davis led Farmville with eight points.