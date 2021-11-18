Senior Will McMinn was a captain, offensive guard, linebacker and even the kicker this season for the football team at John Paul II.
McMinn talked about the season, preparations for this year’s state 8-man championship game and more during an interview with Daily Reflector prep sports writer Jim Green hours before the Saints played Cary Christian for the title at home (on Nov. 12) – their second straight championship game in the three-year history of the program.
Q: When is the first time you played football?
A: I started playing football in second grade. I started playing flag and ended up playing tackle football for the first time in fourth grade. Then I played middle school at St. Peter’s.
Q: What positions do you play?
A: I play outside linebacker and guard, and I am also the kicker.
Q: Going back to last year’s state championship game against Parrott, what was the feeling when you had to walk off (with a loss), even though it was just the second year of the program?
A: We came in thinking we were going to be competitive, and in the first half we were, but in the second half, we were shut out and outscored by 40. After the game, we were demoralized and hurt really bad. But that’s what fueled us coming into this year, and we fed off that pain and we’re back and making a statement this year.
Q: Part of that statement was you being able to beat Parrott like you did a few weeks ago for your conference championship. Was that the goal?
A: The goal going into the Parrott game was to be competitive and get film on them because we honestly expected to be playing them right now, but they got beat by Cary (Christian) this past week. We came in wanting to be competitive and wanting to win, but it was going to be more of a learning opportunity for the team.
Q: Were you surprised that you did as well as you did (against Parrott)?
A: I was very surprised. All of our boys watched film and we were ready. We had a game plan put in by our coaches and we followed it perfectly.
Q: You play positions on offense and defense. Tell me about your mindset and what it has to be in order to play on both sides of the ball.
A: To play both sides of the ball, my mindset on offense has to be that the guy opposite of me is trying to hurt my team, so I have to protect them. On defense, I want to stop them and not gain a yard.
Q: Do you have a favorite memory from this year, either individually or team?
A: My favorite memory as a team was the way we felt after we beat Parrott this year. My favorite memory individually was when we played Faith Christian and I got a tackle for loss on a fourth-down stop.
Q: You’re back in the state 8-man championship game. Has it been hard to contain your emotions the past week or so?
A: Obviously, it’s been more stressful this week and less joking around. We’ve been serious all week long, but at the same time, we’ve worked hard and we know we deserve to be here, so it’s just like it’s one more game and we (have to) get it done this week.
Q: The only losses you had this year were in 11-man games. What’s the difference between the two, other than more players on the field?
A: The main difference for 11-man for me is not the lack of people, it’s of the size of the field, which is a bit skinnier. So playing 11-man is just getting back to getting used to the wider field. And also, some of the guys who were backups in the 8-man games were starters in the 11-man games.
Q: How do you feel playing 11-man games helped you when you played 8-man games?
A: I think it helped us because we had more guys going both ways. It helped our conditioning and we learned how to lose with class and how to play a competitive game.
Q: Tell me about beating Cary Christian (18-6) earlier this season and what you’ve been working on to prepare for them again.
A: The first game, we focused on the run more than the pass, and we were right. But this week we are expecting more pass, so we’ve been watching more film and learning more about their routes.
Q: Tell me about your running game, with Rion (Roseborough) and Justin (Biggs) behind you.
A: Blocking for those guys, we’re just trying to make holes so they can cut back and make a move on somebody. The offensive line does their part and they take it the rest of the way.
Q: The goal was to get back to this game. What’s the talk been like this week?
A: After we won last week, our coaches made it clear we couldn’t come in and settle for second place and we were here to win this time.
Q: What do you think a win would do for the school and the football program?
A: I think a win would bring some more kids to this school, and would just help the school and the program as a whole.
Q: What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever received from anybody?
A: The best advice I’ve ever gotten is from my grandfather, and he told me to just keep plugging. For me, that means to never give up and always do your best in everything you do.
Q: What would you tell someone younger who aspires to be a successful student-athlete?
A: I would tell them to enjoy every second of it because it only lasts so long. Sports will only take you so far, so having good grades will set you up for success in the long run.