J.H. Rose will hit the road to face an unbeaten Fayetteville 71st team Friday in the third round of the Class 3A state football playoffs.
Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m.
The No. 6 seed Rampants (8-4) have won eight of their last nine games, with the only hiccup being a Big Carolina 3A/4A Conference loss to New Bern in October. Rose advanced to the third round of the postseason with a 34-28 victory over Terry Sanford at home last week.
The Falcons (12-0) are the No. 3 seed and advanced to the third round with a 29-28 triumph in overtime over Burlington Williams. Seventy-First has allowed just 77 points all season, which includes last week’s 28 given up against Williams.
The Falcons go into the contest averaging 38 points per game and are led by two 1,000-plus-yard running backs – Anthony Quinn Jr. and Jayden Shotwell.
Quinn scored three touchdowns and amassed 202 yards on 25 carries against Burlington Williams, while Shotwell added 90 yards and a TD on 14 carries.
For the season, Quinn has rushed for 1,696 yards and 31 TDs on 187 carries, and he has nine 100-yard-plus games. Shotwell provides 1,003 yards and 12 TDs with four 100-yard-plus games on 136 carries.
“I think if we can stop the run and force them to pass, I think we have a good chance at it,” Rose head coach Will Bland said.
Seventy-First doesn’t throw the ball often, but when it does, quarterback Deondre Nance has completed 67-of-98 passes (.684) for 891 yards, nine TDs and two interceptions. His top target is Julius Riley (46 catches, 507 yards, five TDs).
The Rampants have an impressive offense of their own – provided they stay away from penalties and turnovers.
Last week, N.C. State commit Michael Allen scored two TDs and rushed for 115 yards on 12 carries in the victory over Terry Sanford, while Klavon Brown added 70 yards on 18 carries.
Where Rose may hold the edge is in the passing game.
Will Taylor completed eight passes for 234 yards and two scores last week. For the season, he is completing 57.5 percent of his passes (145-of-252) for 2,313 yards, 26 TDs and 10 interceptions.
Taylor has five capable receivers with the bulk of those receptions: Jayden Grimes (58 catches, 905 yards, nine TDs), Kenderius Geddis (28-537-7), Allen (26-502-7), Montez Green (15-156-1) and Jackson Latham (12-169-2).
“(Seventy-First) have a solid front seven,” Bland said. “But I think we are a lot faster than some of the teams they’ve played. What we hope to do is get Michael and Klavon and our receivers out in space and let them make plays. I don’t think they have seen a passing game like the one we’re going to bring to them Friday night. We just have to continue to do what we’ve been doing well these past few weeks, and also stay away from the turnovers and penalties.”
The Seventy-First defense has recorded five shutouts and is led by several players.
Jamieson Alston has 136 tackles, Hector Bautista adds 92 tackles including 22 for losses, Raymond McCrary has 86 tackles including 17 for losses, and De’montrious Ratliff provides 84 tackles for the Falcons.
Alston, McCray and Ratliff combined for 41 tackles against Williams last week.
Others to watch on the Seventy-First defense include Issac Lewis (11 tackles and two sacks last week), Donovan Davis (nine tackles last week) and Mendez Lucas (eight stops against Williams).
Rose’s defense had its solid moments in the win against Terry Sanford. Jahquarious Brown led the Rampants with 17 tackles and a fumble recovery, while Klavon Brown added 11 tackles and three caused fumbles, Juantrea Bradley Jr. chipped in with eight tackles and a sack, Nazir Nixon had an interception and Brion Grimes caused two fumbles and made one fumble recovery.
For the season, Klavon Brown leads the Rose defense with 118 tackles including 18 for losses, Bradley adds 88 tackles (five for losses) and 4.5 sacks, Jamarie Loftin has 77 tackles (10.5 for losses) and 2.5 sacks, Jahquarious Brown has recorded 76 tackles (8.5 for losses) and 3.5 sacks and Jameer Roach has made 69 tackles (5.5 for losses). In addition, Ty’Queron Hines (three interceptions) and Nixon (two) have led the secondary.
Bland said the team had to believe it could recover after not only the slow start (three straight losses) but also the shutout loss to New Bern after winning five straight.
“We have told our kids all season that we are a championship-caliber team that could make a run,” he said. “The kids were saying they started 0-3 and didn’t think the coaches knew what they were talking about. Now they see. It’s not like we played against sorry teams at the beginning of the season. We just had to keep pushing and fighting and good things would start to happen, and they have. They came back after the loss to New Bern and played well against Havelock, and we’ve kept it going through the first two rounds of the playoffs.”
Now, Rose is on the road – with the goal to still be playing the day after Thanksgiving.
“This team is a little bit bigger and more physical, so we have to be able to control the line of scrimmage,” he said. “If we can force them into some third-and-longs and into doing something they’re uncomfortable with, I think we have a pretty good shot.
“Just to make it this far has been a blessing because we’d been knocked out in the first round the past three years,” Bland added. “But I don’t think we are done – we still have a lot to show. The community is behind us and I think we’re going to be all right.”
WRESTLING Panthers win three
North Pitt’s wrestling team emerged victorious in all three matches of a quad meet on Tuesday. The Panthers defeated Wilson Hunt 66-0 (all 11 matches were forfeits), North East Carolina Prep 43-42 and Southern Nash 47-36.
Earning wins by pin against NECP were Jayvion Perry (145), Hunter Manning (160), Raheem Jones (182), Nathan Carver (220) and Hayden Manning (132).
Picking up victories by pin against Southern Nash were Alejandro Carrillo (126), Hayden Manning (132), Chase Miller (145), Perry (152), Hunter Manning (160), Alexis Lara Ramirez (195) and Carver (220). Jones won by technical fall, 20-3.
SWIMMING Conley girls first
The D.H. Conley girls swim team took first place (220 points) in a meet Nov. 17 in New Bern.
Earning first-place finishes for the Vikings were the 200 medley relay (Helen Dennison, Kristen Ivey, Caitlyn Dunnigan, Abigail Hornick), Lauren Bullard (200 free), Brooke Despres (200 IM), Hornick (50 free), Ivey (500 free), Dennison (100 back), the 200 free relay (Hornick, Dunnigan, Despres, Bullard) and the 400 free relay (Bullard, Despres, Ivey, Dennison).
J.H. Rose’s girls placed third with 157 points.
Conley boys second
The D.H. Conley boys swim team picked up second place (136 points) in a meet Nov. 17 at New Bern.
Dylan McIntyre took first place in the 100 back and 200 IM and was part of the first-place 400 free relay team along with Tyson Cook, Erik Hearning and Jay Vasquez.
J.H. Rose ended up in third place with 107 points.