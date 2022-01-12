LITTLEFIELD — J.H. Rose used a lights-out shooting performance from start to finish to secure a 105-75 victory on the road over Ayden-Grifton Wednesday night.
The Rampants came out firing in the opening quarter, using an offensive explosion to take a 33-15 lead after the first.
Cole Watkins and Montez Green sparked the offense by draining 3-pointers on consecutive possessions to give Rose (11-2) an early 7-1 lead.
After Hatteras Jenkins responded with a 3 of his own on the other end for the Chargers, the visitors used a 7-0 run to begin to pull away.
The seven points came in the span of just 38 seconds on buckets from Anthony Alexander and Alkevion Waller followed by a trey by Green to bring the score to 14-4 at the 5:05 mark of the first.
Later in the quarter, Waller took over, as the senior scored 10 points as part of a 12-2 run to push the lead to 28-12 after his 3-pointer with 1:44 to go in the frame.
Waller scored 12 of his team-high 28 in the opening frame, as the Rampants had three different players score in double figures in a quarter on the night.
Following another 3 from Jenkins, Rose closed the opening frame on a 5-0 run behind back-to-back buckets from Alexander to take the 18-point lead into the second quarter.
“That was unbelievable,” Rose head coach James Rankins said of his team’s first-quarter play. “The choices our kids made offensively and defensively, it was like everybody was on one string and they were all moving together.
“We shot the ball really well. That doesn’t happen every night, but tonight the ball went in.”
The teams went back and forth in the second, but it was a pair of runs by the Rampants that allowed them to push their lead to 20 heading into the break at 56-36.
First it was a 6-0 run near the middle portions of the quarter on a pair of quick scores from Andrew Wallen, both off of offensive rebounds, then a score from Waller after he came away with a steal.
Less than a minute later, the Rampants went on a 7-0 run that was sparked by a Green 3-pointer that preceded a pair of free throws from Jamarie Loftin and a score on the inside from Waller.
Rose led by 26 before the Chargers scored the final six points of the half behind a pair of quick scores from Christian Shearouse, who scored a game-high 34 points for Ayden-Grifton.
The third quarter saw the Rampants impose their will in the paint, as Alexander and Wallen used their size on the inside to take over, scoring 11 and 10 points respectively in the frame.
Alexander went on to finish the game with 21 points, while Wallen finished the night with 14.
Many of those points from the duo came after grabbing offensive rebounds, as Rose dominated the glass on the offensive end.
“We’ve been trying to get to that point. Obviously, when you’re big like that, teams seem to play you harder in the lower body,” Rankins said. “We had been succumbing to that pressure, but tonight we stood our ground and it made a big difference with the inside play.”
The Rampants led by as much as 32 late in the third, before Ayden-Grifton (7-6) once again scored the final six points of the frame, also behind a pair of Shearouse baskets, to bring the score to 84-58 heading into the final quarter of play.
After the teams traded scores in the early portions of the fourth, Rose used a 12-2 run in the middle of the quarter to stretch its lead to 35 points while also hitting the century mark.
Waller got the run going with a trey before Green, who finished the night with 19 points, hit a pair of foul shots with 5:27 to go as Rose then emptied its bench with a 93-63 lead.
Jackson Latham and Jamarie Loftin scored on back-to-back possessions off the bench before a 3 from Justin Grimes put Rose in triple digits at 100-65 with 3:49 to go.
The hosts then closed the game on a 10-5 run behind seven points from Shearouse to bring the final score to 105-75.
Rose returns to the court Friday when it hosts New Bern, while Ayden-Grifton welcomes Washington Tuesday.
Girls’ Game
J.H. Rose 47, Ayden-Grifton 32J.H. Rose used a strong second quarter to take control of the game on its way to a 47-32 victory on the road over Ayden-Grifton.
The Rampants held a narrow 13-9 edge after one quarter of play, as a bucket from Ayden-Grifton’s Latoya Hardy cut the lead in half 1:01 into the second quarter.
From that point on, Rose (3-7) went on a 14-3 run to close out the half and take a 27-14 edge into the locker room.
Elana Jones, who scored a game-high 18 points, kick-started the run for the Rampants with a straightaway 3-pointer before a bucket on the inside from Dashe’na Blackshear and a pair of free throws by Jones put the visitors in front 20-11.
The Chargers scored the next three points of the game before Rose closed the quarter on a 7-0 run in the final 1:03 to take the 13-point halftime lead.
Jones once again got things started with a trey, as Hopkins followed with a score on the inside before Cameron Daise recorded a steal and a lay-in just eight seconds later to close the scoring in the opening half.
A lengthy 9-0 run by Rose in the third quarter allowed it to take a 36-20 lead into the fourth, as it held the home side scoreless for a span of 5:58 in the frame.
The teams went back and forth in the fourth quarter, as Ayden-Grifton (1-10) used an 8-0 late-game run to cut into the final deficit slightly as the Rampants secured the 47-32 win.