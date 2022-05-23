Every sport has venues that transcend that sport, from Wrigley Field to Madison Square Garden, or Indianapolis Motor Speedway to the Los Angeles Coliseum.
While there are many historical golf courses across the country and around the world, only one spot has been coined as ‘Golf Heaven on Earth’.
Walking among the pine trees in Pinehurst, where many of the greatest golfers of all time have staked their names in the history books, the J.H. Rose boys’ golf team made its own history May 9-10 on Pinehurst No. 6.
The Rampants won their first team golf title in program history, running away with the 3A title by 17 shots, led by Luke Mosley, who had a historic tournament of his own, claiming the first-ever individual title for Rose in dramatic fashion.
“It means a lot to the high school being the first one ever. Having good golfers in the past, we’ve never gotten to this level,” J.H. Rose head coach Liz Barbee said. “I’m just happy for the kids that their hard work is being recognized.”
After shooting a first-round 76 and trailing by three strokes heading into the second and final round, Mosley said as he walked up to the green on the 18th hole, he knew he had played well, but did not know he had a shot at winning.
In fact, he had played himself into a four-way tie atop the leaderboard at 5-over par with Forestview’s Nick Norman, who led after one round, Cape Fear’s Gavin Drose and High Point Central’s Davis DeLille.
“It was pretty surprising when I came off of 18 and I was tied for the lead,” Mosley said.
The four golfers headed back to the 18th tee for a playoff, as Mosley and Norman both parred the hole, while Drose finished with a bogey and DeLille triple-bogeyed to drop them from the playoff.
Staying cool
The Rampant sophomore and Norman then played 18th for a third consecutive time, and Mosley drained an 8-foot birdie putt to claim the individual title as Norman parred the hole.
“I had never experienced playing two playoff holes. I just tried to stay cool, take deep breaths and hit a good shot every time,” Mosley said.
He added that when he hits a bad shot, he does not dwell on it, but instead just moves on to the next shot.
Despite the pressure of facing a birdie putt for the title, Mosley said he approached the putt with the same routine he does every time he is on the green and he blocked out the stress of the moment.
Barbee noted that Mosley is a student of the game and puts in a lot of hard work in order to be calm in high-pressure situations.
“Everyone was there at the green watching them finish that hole, and the fact that (Mosley) doesn’t get worked up, especially being a sophomore, you don’t see that often so it’s very impressive,” Barbee said.
Mosley was not the only Rose golfer to finish in the top five, as senior Cameron Hardison tied for fifth one shot back after carding a 1-under 71 on Day 2, one of only two below-par rounds in the tournament.
“(Hardison) loves the game and he puts his all into it, so having him out there, he’s been our captain this year and he’s led the younger guys and they look up to him and he will definitely be missed,” Barbee said.
The Rampant senior was also one of two recipients of the 3A Championship Sportsmanship Award at the completion of the tournament.
Also competing for the Rampants were freshman Lake Williams, who finished 18th at 12-over (77, 79), sophomore Will Guirdy (T-30th; 80, 81) and freshman Jack West (T-46th; 87, 80).
The team held a six-stroke lead after Round 1 with a score of 312, before pulling away on the second day, shooting a 304 to finish 40-over par and 17 shots ahead of second-place Terry Sanford.
“We knew that we were good enough to do it, with all the good golfers that have come through Rose and still never won a state championship, so for us to be able to do that was really big,” Guirdy said.
Young team
J.H. Rose was able to win the title with just one upperclassman on the roster in senior Hardison, while the rest of the top five consisted of two sophomores and a pair of freshmen.
With such a young team, the Rampants’ mental toughness is what truly sets them apart on the course.
“We’re pretty young and we are mentally there, we’re more advanced than a lot of other younger kids on the mental side,” West said. “If we hit a bad shot, we don’t slam our club or anything, we’re just looking forward to the next shot.”
Assistant coach Stephen West noted that while the team’s mental toughness is impressive, they are only going to improve as they age and become more apt at handling adversity.
“To be as young as they are and their mental capacity, to handle adversity and obstacles in the game of golf is insanely good,” he said.
He added that there are no egos involved with the team and they always support their teammates even in individual tournaments where they are competing against one another.
The assistant coach stressed that while winning titles is great, the friendships the athletes are building are even more important.
“Yeah, they’ll get a ring and have a banner in the school, but they’ll have this memory and they’ll talk about it the rest of their lives,” West said.
With four of their five starters returning for two more seasons together, the future is bright for the Rampants.
Barbee said while no one knows what the future holds, she hopes her young team can continue to grow and build a winning culture and that the title will influence younger golfers to join the program.
“I know they will keep working hard and putting in the effort and time, so that’s all that really matters, so the future is looking good right now,” Barbee said.
Lasting impact
The title will not only have a lasting impact on the program at Rose, but also will likely have a positive impact on youth golf around the area.
Mike Cato, who was the president of the Eastern North Carolina Junior Golf Association from 2000-17, said the Rampants’ title is huge for area golf.
“The younger kids who are coming up through local programs and leagues are going to look up to these kids that just won,” Cato said.
After nearly two decades of working with youth programs across the area, Cato said he has seen vast improvement in the youth play.
“Golf has just made a tremendous job with kids from the technology, clubs, balls and the access to information,” Cato said. “They’re getting better at a younger age, that’s what is impressive to me.”
Cato worked with the Rampant golfers through his youth programs, noting their dedication to improve was evident right away.
“They were out at the golf course every day practicing,” Cato said. “They all had skill and enjoyed playing together, so they really built on each other.”
With the state title, Rose earned an invite to the National High School Golf Invitational in Pinehurst July 11-13, and the team will look to raise the funds necessary in order to compete.