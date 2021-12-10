One win is all that separates the J.H. Rose football team and its first NCHSAA title since 2006.
The Rampants will have a shot to make history today as they face Dudley in the 3A championship game at 7 p.m. in UNC’s Kenan Stadium.
“It means a lot, it means a lot to the community, which is shown by how many people have been showing up to the games and supporting us,” J.H. Rose head coach Will Bland said. “This shows everybody we are heading on the right path.”
Rose (11-4) is making its first appearance in a state title game since 2015 and looking to win its first in 15 years, a title victory that capped a streak of four consecutive 4A crowns from ‘03-’06.
If the East Regional champion Rampants are to add to their trophy case, they will have to beat a tough Dudley (14-1) team that rolled through the West Region.
While Rose has faced a handful of hard-fought games in its first five playoff contests, winning by an average of 12.2 points per game, the Panthers have cruised to the title game, routing their five foes by 36.2 points per game.
Bland noted that while Dudley is playing in many blowouts and may rest their star players down the stretch in games, his team is battle-tested and his athletes are used to playing a full 48 minutes.
The two teams are coming off vastly different regional finals, as the Rampants held off conference foe Jacksonville 35-28 and Dudley scored on the opening kickoff on its way to a commanding 38-0 win over South Point.
Tonight’s game could be a shootout, as both teams come in with offenses averaging more than 30 points per game, with the Rampants scoring 31.7 points per contest and Dudley entering the game having averaged 45.5 points a game.
Rose will look to continue to rely on the offensive firepower of Will Taylor at quarterback, as he enters the game with 3,033 yards on 191-of-328 passing for 31 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.
Taylor’s main targets are Jayden Grimes (72 catches, 1,180 yards, 11 TDs), Michael Allen (38-610-8) and Kenderius Geddis (31-592-7).
Allen also leads Rose on the ground with 1,157 yards on 153 totes for 18 scores, while Klavon Brown has also found the end zone 12 times on the ground on 155 carries for 801 yards.
On the other side, Dudley relies heavily on the ground game which is led by the duo of Michael Shaw and RJ Baker.
Shaw leads the team with 1,216 yards on 121 carries with 13 scores, while Baker leads the team with 17 touchdowns on 1,206 yards and 109 carries.
Rose will also have to deal with a dual-threat quarterback for the second straight game, as Dudley senior Jahmier Slade has thrown for 2,171 yards and 28 touchdowns while also rushing for seven scores behind 710 yards.
“They are very talented on the offensive side of the ball, they’ve got a good quarterback who is mobile. I wouldn’t compare him to the quarterback we just played in Benton, but I think (Slade) is a better thrower than Benton is,” Bland said.
On the defensive side of the ball, the Panthers have allowed just 87 points (5.8 ppg) on the season, with 30 of those coming in their lone loss, a 30-14 defeat at the hands of Hillside in Week 3.
Brown is the leading tackler for the Rampants with 154, while Juantre Bradley is also over the century mark with 101.
The Panthers defense is led by the duo of Jhyheem Pittman and Logan Wright, who have 113 and 101 tackles on the year, respectively.
On paper, the Rampants have faced the tougher schedule to reach the title game, as their 14 opponents (Jacksonville twice) have a combined record of 98-63, while Dudley’s opponents on the year have a mark of 81-76.
A large portion of the discrepancy comes down to the teams’ non-conference schedules, as Rose opened the season against Hunt, Cleveland and Northeastern, suffering three tough losses to opponents that combined to finish their seasons at 32-5.
Bland believes putting his team through the gauntlet since Week 1 has prepared them for anyone.
“We can put up points and play good defense, and we know we’re one of the best teams in the east and can play with anybody in the west,” Bland said. “I think it’s going to be a pretty good matchup.”
Bland added he expects the turnover battle and special teams to be crucial parts of the game.
He stressed that like in many games, whichever team wins the turnover battle will likely find themselves as state champs at the end of the night.
Rose’s defense has forced 31 turnovers on the year, while Dudley has forced 22 turnovers.
“We cause a lot of turnovers, our defense is very hungry, they are an optimistic group and they go in there and try to take the ball away and get their hands up to try to bat the ball down,” Bland said.
WRESTLING Conley wins two
The D.H. Conley wrestling team ran up 119 points and finished first in a meet with South Central and Northside on Wednesday night.
The Vikings topped Northside 60-22 and beat the Falcons 59-21. Individual results were not available.
Conley will be back in action Saturday at Enloe High School with 18 other teams for the Joe Johnson Wrestling for Pride invitational.
BASKETBALL D.H. Conley 49, Fike 34
The Vikings stayed hot with a low-scoring but comfortable victory on Wednesday night, led by 14 points from Deontay Joseph.
Tre Clemons added 10 points and Cooper Marcum had 13 in the win. Conley is back on the court on Dec. 17 when the Vikings travel to Northside Jacksonville.
MIDDLE SCHOOLS GIRLS’ BASKETBALL Hope 50, Woodington 10
The Lady Mustangs defeated behind Britni Silver’s 19 points and Charlazha Wilson’s 13
Hope played Ayden on Thursday.