J.H. Rose and D.H. Conley advanced with sweeps while Ayden-Grifton needed four sets to move on during the state volleyball playoffs Saturday.
South Central and Greene Central had their seasons end with a four-set loss and a three-set defeat, respectively.
CLASS 3A J.H. ROSE 3, SEVENTY FIRST 0
Rose, the No. 2 East seed in 3A, used strong serving from three players and pulled away from No. 31 seed Seventy-First in all three sets to claim a 25-10, 25-17, 25-9 victory over the Falcons at home.
The Rampants (20-3 overall), who will play Scotland County at 5 p.m. today in the second round, jumped out to a lead in the first set behind three points from Sloan Carlson. Victoria Williams brought the Falcons back to 4-3 before Anna Bayes’ two points and a run of nine straight from Caroline Clark expanded the lead to 20-6 (Shea Jenkins, Layne Mills and Emily Smith all had kills). Carlson served out the set with two points, the final being a kill from Helen Wilford.
The Falcons led 8-6 in set two, but Rose came back to tie it at 11-all on two points by Carlson. After Seventy-First regained the lead, 14-11, Wilford’s block set up a nine-point serving run by junior varsity call-up Madi Mirra (Amelia Taft had a kill) to propel the Rampants ahead, 21-14. Kills from Taft, Clark and Jenkins and two points from Bayes closed out the set.
Another long serving run – this time, it was six points from Carlson – allowed Rose to pull away in the third set. Included in that flurry were kills by Wilford off sets from Carlson and a combination block by Wilford and Mikiyah Corey. Three points from Mirra, a side-out and the final point from Riley Cutler gave the Rampants the match.
Rose scored 72 percent of its points (54 of 75) on its own serve, as Mirra led the way with 16 points, Carlson added 13 and Clark had nine.
SCOTLAND 3, SOUTH CENTRAL 1
The Falcons were able to gain one set off Scotland, but the Scots (17-4 overall) ended their season with a four-set triumph in the Class 3A playoffs and set up a second-round match at J.H. Rose on Tuesday.
South Central finished its season 8-10 overall.
CLASS 4A D.H. CONLEY 3, PINE FOREST 0
No. 1 seed D.H. Conley improved to 22-2 overall with a 25-6, 25-13, 25-7 triumph over No. 32 seed Pine Forest on Saturday.
Ashlyn Philpot and sister Ella Philpot scored the first two points for the Vikings in the opening set. Mallie Blizzard ran off five straight service points and Cassie Dail added seven straight points (coupled with some key digs and sets), and Maddie Vestal, Kylan Silver and Alyssa Thomas drove several kills to extend the advantage. Two points from Caroline Dobson and a final kill from Ella Philpot gave Conley the set.
Kills from both Philpots, Silver, Reagan Kresho, Thomas and Maddy May sparked Conley in the second set, putting the Vikings up by two.
Conley vaulted to an 8-1 lead in the final set behind kills from Ella Philpot. Ashlyn Philpot added more kills, Carson Corey extended the lead from the serving line and Dobson got the home team to 24 points before Alyssa Philpot put Pine Forest away with a final kill.
Conley will host No. 16 seed Southern Alamance in the second round today.
CLASS 2A AYDEN-GRIFTON 3 FRANKLIN ACADEMY 1
The No. 2 seed Chargers regrouped after dropping the third set, using extended service runs from Holly Cannon and Yaneth Quiroz to defeat No. 31 seed Franklin Academy 25-13, 25-12, 21-25, 25-11 in the first round at home on Saturday.
A five-point run from Daisy Quiroz helped the Chargers take control in the first set. Abby Langemann and Haley Pasour extended the advantage with kills, and Yaneth Quiroz’s three points gave A-G the set.
Alyssa Rouse’s six-point serving run (including three aces) put the Chargers ahead 7-1 in second two. Daisy Quiroz added to the A-G lead with help from kills by Pasour.
Cannon staked A-G to an early lead in set three, but the Patriots improved their block defense and were able to rally for the win.
Undaunted, the Chargers jumped out to a big lead in set four behind five points from Cannon and seven from Yaneth Quiroz. Franklin Academy was never able to get back into the match.
A-G (18-3) will play fellow Eastern Plains Conference member SouthWest Edgecombe, the No. 15 seed, in the second round today.
NCSSM 3, GREENE CENTRAL 0
Greene Central’s solid season came to an end following a sweep by the North Carolina School of Science & Math in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs.
The Rams finished 13-9 overall.