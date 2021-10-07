Greene Central’s soccer team returned to its high-scoring ways on Wednesday – one day after suffering its first defeat of the season.
Nathan Drake provided three assists and was one of six different Rams with goals as they shut out North Pitt 6-0 in an Eastern Plains 2A Conference match in Bethel.
Greene Central’s eighth shutout of the season improved the Rams to 14-1 overall and 7-0 in the EPC 2A. North Pitt had a two-match win streak snapped in falling to 9-5 overall, 4-3 in the league.
Playing their second of three scheduled matches on consecutive days, Greene Central came out aggressive from the start with solid passing and attacked a Panthers defense which played much of the match on its heels.
“We knew from the first time we played them that they were going to hang back and not push up much,” Rams head coach Ricardo Arias said. “In practice, we are always working on two- and three-touch passing because with the pace we play, we are able to exploit the open spaces that other teams leave. We want to be disciplined and play our spots, and I feel like the guys have done a great job of that.”
The Rams were coming off a grueling 7-1 nonconference loss to Class 4A D.H. Conley on Tuesday, while North Pitt shut out Farmville Central 8-0 on Monday.
Still, for the first 20 minutes, the Rams appeared to be the fresher team.
GC got on the board with 32:35 remaining in the first half when Drake made a nice touch pass to Enrique Lopez-Lemus in the box. Lopez-Lemus then sent his shot past North Pitt goalie Jorge Correa for a 1-0 lead.
Barely more than three minutes later, Drake was the assist man again – this time, GC’s leading scorer (26 goals) sent a pass to the middle, where Ariel Nunez rifled a shot off Correa’s hands to make it 2-0 with 29:07 left in the half.
North Pitt’s defense played well in stretches, but the Rams were relentless.
In the 21st minute, Tayshon Edwards tallied a goal when he sent a shot past Correa to extend Greene Central’s lead to 3-0.
Less than two minutes later, the Rams made it 4-0 as Drake recorded his 27th goal of the season with a header off a corner kick from Eduardo Gonzalez.
Arias noted that while his team was successful in attacking, Tuesday’s match against Conley had taken its toll.
“About 12 minutes in, several of my players had their hands on their hips,” he said. “Our normal striker (Lopez-Lemus) plays with the feet, while our midfielder (Drake) plays with pace, so once the flow of the game started going, I would have them push up with Nathan being the facilitator. We want to press the first 10 or 15 minutes. But after doing that, we were tired.”
North Pitt coach Lauren Wasilick said her team’s strategy was also to attack, but when opportunities weren’t happening, playing defense was the better option.
“I was impressed with our our defense (Henry Correa, Luis Cantera and Trystan Hollis),” she said. “Our game plan was to attack, but we never got it going and that’s a credit to their defense. But once that stopped working and we knew we weren’t going to win it on offense, it became ‘lock it in’ on defense and try to keep them out of our goal.”
Greene Central generated several opportunities in the second half and scored two more times. The first, at 31:35, was a followup by Jose Morquecho off an initial shot by Edwards which clanged off the right post. The final goal came from Gonzalez, who took a pass from Drake after Nunez made a nice pass to the middle with 7:54 left.
GCHS plays its third consecutive match today at SouthWest Edgecombe.
D.H. Conley 7 Greene Central 1
The Vikings ran away from the previously unbeaten Rams on Tuesday night.
Ryan Davis exploded for four goals in the win, with two more coming from Henry Conway and Steven Cocolas scoring the other on an assist by Jackson Heubel.
The Vikings host J.H. Rose tonight.
John Paul II 6 Liberty Christian 0
Zaiere Evans smashed home four goals on Tuesday night to lead the Saints to an easy win.
Justice Vail added a goal in the win, and Aaron Gregory and Bryan Arriaga-Arvizu tallied assists.
GIRLS’ TENNIS D.H. Conley 9, Northside 0
The Vikings shut out Northside Jacksonville on Wednesday night.
Northside defaulted the Nos. 5 and 6 singles matches in addition to the No. 3 doubles match to help boost Conley to victory. Conley lost a total of two games out of the 66 played in the other matches.
The Vikings are back on the courts today at New Bern in conference action.
VOLLEYBALL John Paul II 3 Liberty Christian 0
JP2 scored a sweep on Tuesday evening thanks to 25-17, 25-18 and 25-18 set victories.
JV VOLLEYBALL J.H. Rose 2, D.H. Conley 0
The Rampants JV squad was the front end of a Rose sweep on Tuesday night, chalking up 25-18 and 25-21 set wins against the Vikings.
Morgan Hite had four kills and Tarrah Shirley six blocks in the loss for Conley (11-3, 6-1).
The Vikings are back in action today against Jacksonville.