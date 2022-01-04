SNOW HILL — Jamari Coppage drained a 3-pointer at the buzzer in overtime as Greene Central pulled off a thrilling 74-73 victory over visiting Ayden-Grifton Tuesday night.
“Coach just told me to get the ball and score,” Coppage said. “I just don’t know what to say, this was a big, big win.”
The game followed exactly a week after the Chargers rallied past the Rams for a 69-66 double-overtime victory at the Pitt County Holiday Tournament at North Pitt on Dec. 28.
Tuesday night’s game, however, was on Greene Central’s (11-2) home court and also counted towards conference play.
The intensity increased with each quarter, as an action-packed fourth quarter saw the teams trade the lead a handful of times before eventually heading to overtime tied at 64.
Greene Central opened the extra frame on a 7-2 run behind five points from Dontavious Pettaway, who scored 15 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter and OT.
The Chargers responded with a 6-0 run of their own to retake the lead, as Nick Hudson book-ended the run with a pair of scores around a basket from Michael Honey.
Hudson’s second bucket came off a steal by Honey, who sent a long outlet pass to the junior for an easy layup with 30 seconds to play.
After the teams traded turnovers, Kendrick Harper stepped to the line for the Rams after drawing a foul in the double bonus, but with 6.6 ticks on the clock, the junior saw both foul shots rim out.
Christian Shearouse, who led all scorers on the night with 32 points, drew a foul on the ensuing inbound pass as just six-tenths of a second ran off.
The Chargers senior hit the first of two, but saw his second shot roll off the rim as Greene Central quickly called timeout with 4.8 seconds to go.
Out of the timeout, the Rams quickly worked their way down to the court before Coppage nailed the 3 and the Greene Central bench and student section mobbed the junior at center court.
“It was a great finish, my players executed, everybody moved in unison and it was an aggressive play by my point guard to get to a spot where he was comfortable to make the shot,” Greene Central head coach Blue Edwards said.
“We lost a double-overtime game to these guys last week, so to come back and win that tough game like that eases the pain a little bit.”
The Chargers started the game hot, opening on an 11-2 run before Greene Central got back within three at 16-13 heading into the second quarter.
The Rams, led by nine points from Harper in the frame, used a strong second quarter to take a 31-26 lead into the half.
Harper finished the game with 15 points while Coppage added 14 and Rayvon Moncrieft also finished in double figures with 12 points.
A handful of momentum swings in the third quarter did not lead to much change in the score differential, as Ayden-Grifton (5-4) got two points back and the hosts took a 46-43 lead into the fourth.
Shearouse tied the game with a 3 early in the fourth quarter, as the final eight minutes of regulation saw two ties and five lead changes.
Greene Central got a pair of free throws and a bucket on the inside from Pettaway on back-to-back possessions to take a 59-56 lead with 3:08 to play, setting up a frenzied final three minutes.
Shearouse cut the deficit to two with a free throw on the ensuing possession before knocking down a 3 a minute later to put the Chargers up 60-59.
The teams then alternated trips to the charity stripe, as eventually Ayden-Grifton held a 62-60 lead with just over a minute remaining.
Pettaway then drilled a corner 3-pointer to give the Rams the lead back with 68 seconds left before a free throw from Moncrieft made it a two-point game with 19 seconds to go.
Shearouse continued to lead the Chargers’ attack, but this time the senior drove the lane and dished it off to TJ Carney, who laid it in with four seconds left to tie the game at 64 and force overtime.
“This was a win we had to get because we had lost our last two,” Edwards said. “It’s a great start for the new year.”
GIRLS’ GAME Ayden-Grifton 44 Greene Central 32
Ayden-Grifton used a commanding second quarter to take control of the game on the way to picking up its first win of the season.
The host Rams held a 14-11 lead after the opening frame and pushed their lead to five just 32 seconds into the second quarter on a bucket from Leaudrea Mason.
The score proved to be the home side’s final points of the quarter, as the Chargers closed the opening half on a 14-0 run to take a 25-16 lead into the locker room.
Tra’dasia Payton led Ayden-Grifton with five points during the run, while Kelly Tripp, Latoya Hardy and Ny Roberson all added points during the commanding run.
Greene Central was able to cut four points off the deficit in the third quarter, largely in part to back-to-back 3s from Arlisha Mason, who scored 10 of her game-high 21 points in the frame.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL D.H. Conley 66, Havelock 31
The Vikings picked up a convincing road win tonight over Havelock on Tuesday.
Cooper Marcum knocked down 16 to lead Conley (9-2), while Deontay Joseph added 14. Conley plays at rival J.H. Rose on Friday.