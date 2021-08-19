With several players back on both sides of the ball, the Greene Central football team is looking to making some noise this season in a new conference.
The Rams will be in the new East Conference 4 (2A) Conference along with neighboring rivals North Pitt, Farmville Central, West Craven and Ayden-Grifton as well as SouthWest Edgecombe and Washington.
“You have some renewed rivalries and a lot of the guys know each other,” head coach Jason Wilson said. “I think it’s good to have some natural rivalries and games that will hopefully bring out the fans and really be exciting on Friday nights.”
The Rams prepared for their season opener against North Lenoir with a pair of scrimmages last week – against Wilson Hunt and then against North Edgecombe, Person, Manteo and Havelock in a jamboree at Tarboro.
“We scrimmaged Hunt, and I didn’t like fact we were gassed but it was hot, we were physical and met some challenges,” Wilson said. “But we looked a lot better the second scrimmage against North Edgecombe, Manteo, Havelock and Person at Tarboro. As a defensive coach I felt really good about only giving up one touchdown against some of the teams as we were able to adjust to different styles. We were physical and we tackled well.”
As far as offseason work, the Rams’ boss said, “Lots of the skill guys ran track so it was a way for them to stay together and stay in shape. We were still lifting and running in the early summer but did nothing football-related – we just were active. We focused in June on really getting stronger and working on basic fundamentals by position, and got back to plays and assignments in July.
Wilson is hoping for a different outlook this season by eliminating the self-inflicted mistakes.
“I expect for us to give each team we play everything we have on Friday nights in regards to not beating ourselves,” he said. “I feel like this group, while young, played a lot last year. Teams are going to have to beat us – we’re not going to beat ourselves with careless turnovers.”
On offense, the main threats are returning for the Rams, with Jon Willis at quarterback, Jaden Tyson, Benjamin Gaitor and Zyquan Williams at running back, and Jamari Coppage will be at wide receiver as well as Kendell Collie.
“We were able to maintain our offensive identity,” Wilson said.
The Rams expect to be a 60-40 run-pass team and will run multiple sets on offense as they attempt to spread out opponents in order to run the ball.
Jacob Beamon (center) will spearhead the offensive line and is one of the main returners there as is Andre Moore (guard or tackle). Others working on the O-Line include Noah Aycock, Rayson Pollard and Tylik Wooten.
For special teams, Coppage and others are expected to step in and handle punting and kicking duties.
The Rams defense will be led by Daniel Dennie, a returning inside linebacker. Kamari Hall and Williams will take the defensive end spots. Gaitor will take over an inside linebacker position, while Joshua Hussey will work on the interior defensive line.
All but one player is back in the secondary: Willis, Coppage and Collie, and Tre Dodd will step in at strong safety.
“We want to be an aggressive, down hill, fast and hit first defense,” Wilson said. “We want to be aligned correctly. After that, we just need to make plays. If the ball’s in the air, we go get it; if they run, make the tackle and get the ball on the ground and try to create more opportunities for our offense.”
Last year, Greene Central was competitive in several games before a turnover derailed the team and shifted the tide of the game.
“We weren’t able to finish games,” Wilson said. “We’d be in it and then have a turnover and not be able to get back focused again. We have working on eliminating the turnovers and finishing the game the right way and giving ourselves an opportunity to be successful in the fourth quarter.”
North Lneoir makes the trip to Snow Hill for the Rams’ opener at 7 p.m. Friday.