SNOW HILL – It literally didn’t take long for Greene Central to advance in the Class 2A state soccer playoffs.
The Rams scored early and often in the first half en route to an 11-0 victory over John A. Holmes of Edenton in a first-round match at home Monday night.
Greene Central, the No. 2 seed in the East, scored all 11 goals in the first (and only) 40-minute half to win the match by the mercy rule. The Rams are 21-1 overall and will entertain No. 15 seed Franklin Academy (8-6-3) in the second round on Thursday. Franklin Academy ended No. 18 seed North Pitt’s season with a 4-1 victory.
Greene Central’s speed, passing and striking ability proved too much for the Aces, who were chasing the Rams for most of the half.
“Normally during the regular season, we would start off slow and then get ourselves out of that hole in the second half,” said Rams’ coach Ricardo Arias, whose squad posted its 12th shutout of the season. “Today, from the get-go, we set the tone and the speed of the ball and we pretty much were able to score whenever we wanted to push up to score.”
Nathan Drake (four goals and three assists) and Ariel Nunez (three goals, three assists) led the Rams’ offense, which exploded for four goals in the first 15 minutes.
First it was Nunez at 35:09, followed by Drake at 31:13 to make it 2-0.
Nunez added his second goal at 30:10, and Drake followed with his second tally at 25:31.
Just 76 seconds later, Ezequiel Roman put his name in the scoring column to make it 5-0, and Drake added his third goal to make it 6-0 with 23:34 left in the half.
Nunez tacked on his third goal with 20:07 remaining and barely more than two minutes later, Roman picked up his second goal for an 8-0 GC advantage with 17:58 left.
Drake used another one-on-one move to record his fourth goal of the match at 16:29, and Eduardo Gonzalez’s tally increased the lead to 10-0 with 14:47 remaining.
Jose Morquecho scored the final Greene Central goal with 12:30 left in the half.
D.H. Conley 5, Gray’s Creek 1
The No. 5 seeded Vikings (16-2) eliminated No. 28 seed Gray’s Creek at home to advance to round two of the Class 4A playoffs, where they will entertain No. 12 seed Green Hope (12-5-2) on Thursday.
J.H. Rose 3, Northside 2
After losing twice in the regular season to the No. 16 seed Monarchs – its Big Carolina 3A/4A Conference rival – No. 17 seed J.H. Rose (11-9) upended Northside-Jacksonville (13-6) on the road to earn a second-round 3A state playoff match on Thursday with No. 1 seed First Flight (14-1-1), which ousted Rocky Mount in the first round.
DUAL TENNIS Rams fall to Raleigh Charter
The Greene Central girls’ tennis team saw its season end following an 8-1 loss to Raleigh Charter in the third round of the Class 2A dual team playoffs at home on Monday.
Raleigh Charter improved to 15-3, while the Rams finished 20-2.
The lone winners for Greene Central were the No. 1 doubles team of McKinsey Harper and Kristen Colie, who defeated Keerthi Avula and Krisha Avula 9-8 (7-1 tiebreaker).