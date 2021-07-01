Three of the six head baseball coaches in Pitt County Schools are not yet 46 years old, which might be the most appropriate tribute to the range of Ronald Vincent’s seven state championships as J.H. Rose’s coach.
His first was in 1975. His seventh was sealed 46 years later Sunday afternoon in Fayetteville, and in sticking to his script, the 74-year-old Vincent was at Elm Street Park 17 hours later on Monday morning leading a Greenville Recreation and Parks baseball camp for 6-, 7- and 8-year-olds.
“That is RV, all the way,” Greenville Little Leagues commissioner Brian Weingartz said. “I’m not sure there is anybody like him anywhere else.”
Monday could have been an excusable absence for Vincent at Elm Street Park, one of the nation’s most pristine Little League venues that also serves as a valuable feeder program for Rose and other county schools. Vincent considered maybe not being there Monday by 9 a.m., but it wasn’t seriously pondered.
“No,” he said when asked if he wanted to miss the first camp day of this week. “We talked on the (state championship) bus ride home, but I said that we have to because all of the kids that are going to be there. We might as well go ahead and do it. I can tell you that come Friday, I’m out of here for a while. I’m not much of a beach-goer or anything like that, but this might be a good week to get away for a little while.”
This week’s camp is actually the third of its kind in June. There already were two for older kids, which coincided with the Rampants’ run to a state championship as the East No. 13 seed.
Vincent said hitting ground balls and directing kids to the batter’s box and around the bases for camps during the day helped ease his mind for the playoff games he coached at night. Rose needed a nine-inning, comeback victory at top-seeded Northern Guilford in the third round before shutting out rival D.H. Conley in the 3A Eastern Finals in one of the most intense matchups possible in Pitt County prep athletics.
Weingartz said Vincent’s balance in managing his schedules, which for the Rampants in the playoffs was a log of more than 1,500 miles traveled for games, showed his high level of dedication.
“He’s just a big believer in our young people,” Weingartz said of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s winningest baseball coach.
Vincent can name the years of J.H. Rose state championships with ease. He also likes to reference a year in which the Rampants were plenty talented but didn’t finish in first place.
“’75, ‘97, ‘99, ‘03, ‘04, ‘08 and this one, 2021,” Vincent said. “I think in 1988 we came in second. That year we came in second, but we were really good that year, too.”
North Pitt coach Ryan Meadows was a player on the 1997 title team. He is one of the county coaches under the age of 46, joined by Ayden-Grifton’s Corey Skinner and South Central’s Pat McRae.
Vincent is far from a dictator in his coaching style. He relies on his peers and assistant coaches, like Clay Medlin and Chuck Humphrey as prime examples for many years, to help him with various baseball duties at various fields.
Fellow local legend Marvin Jarman, of course, accompanies Vincent as much as anyone.
The overlap of youth camps and J.H. Rose baseball playoff games this year was not something Vincent planned, but he did embrace.
“It wore on me physically, but it also kept my mind off worrying about other things, and I stayed busy and that part helped,” Vincent said. “Doing baseball and being around these kids helps. ... Baseball is supposed to be played, and it’s a game and we want to give these guys a chance to play baseball.
“We want them to get better because the better you are, the more fun it is. The thing about these camps is we do them to help improve their skills and stuff, but we really try to make sure the kids enjoy playing baseball. That is what it is supposed to be about is liking to play baseball.”