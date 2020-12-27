With no official homecoming designation for high school basketball games like there is for football, longtime J.H. Rose boys’ basketball coach James Rankins likes to informally tab the Pitt County holiday tournament as a “basketball homecoming” event.
Rankins and other coaches have long enjoyed how girls’ and boys’ games before or after Christmas can pack local gymnasiums with family members, alumni and former players. Playing in that kind of atmosphere, which is not possible this year considering prep basketball games don’t begin until January under COVID-19 attendance restrictions, is not lost on those same coaches.
“This year, we don’t have that to look forward to,” said Rankins, whose first season leading the Rampants was the 1996-97 campaign, during a recent phone interview. “We used to start in November and our goal was to be prepared for those homecoming tournament games. Your aunts and uncles and everybody comes home and everybody you know gets to see you play. That was a big thing to get (players) motivated, plus it was just good for the kids to play against all the schools in the county and get some bragging rights going for the year. ... The whole process now is different and when you think about the holiday tournament, we’ll really miss that this year.”
Rankins still vividly remembers some of the holiday games his Rose teams from two decades ago played at North Pitt.
“Those were good times, man,” he said.
Wrestling tourneys also are usually held in December, but the sport for this academic year was moved to an April start.
Rose won the Pitt County boys’ basketball tournament last year.
The 2019 girls’ tourney was held at South Central and won by D.H. Conley. SC coach Robert Duck, like Rankins, said the annual Pitt County event is typically a benchmark moment in his team’s season.
“Playing three good games in three days, usually after playing a conference game the beginning of that week, is not only a physical challenge, but a huge mental challenge as well,” Duck said. “The tournament is a great measuring stick leading into a lot of practice time before making a run into the conference season. It is always disappointing when you don’t have an opportunity to participate in these events, especially for a high school student who only gets the opportunity a few times in their life. It is very strange, but I think we are all in a very difficult place in life and we just need to control what we can control.
“We, as a program, are trying to stay healthy and keep the people around us healthy, so hopefully we can continue to play the game we love so much.”
Pitt County athletics director Ron Butler is like many other people in that attending games has always been part of his Christmas routine.
“Going back to the 2000s when I was at North Pitt and we hosted it every year, I certainly never got a vacation and I understood that,” Butler said. “I’ve never missed a girls or a boys tournament. I might have missed a night here or there ... and it will be strange, for me, not to have a game to go to. But I think in this year, so much is different, and this is just one more thing.”
Butler also said there are plans for basketball games at Pitt County middle schools to begin in January, but he cautioned, ‘We’re worried about tomorrow and at this point, that’s all we can worry about.’
The North Carolina High School Athletic Association adjusted calendar began with cross country and volleyball contests Nov. 16. Swimming and diving contests were added for Dec. 7, which was the same day basketball practices were allowed to start.
Also notable was football being postponed to February.
“I think everybody is just trying to survive, and we’re so worried about day-to-day and that’s all we can really take care of,” Butler said. “I think that is where everybody has to be now. We’re practicing basketball and look forward to playing (games), and fortunately we are playing volleyball and cross country and swimming. You’re just hoping we can compete and complete this season.”
Players are required to wear masks during volleyball matches, which also is the plan for basketball. Coaches and officials are hoping players wearing masks during basketball practices will help them get used to it for games.
“It makes it tough, and I rotate them a lot and they’re doing good now, but the first couple of days, they didn’t want to,” Rankins said of the masks. “We sat them down and said, ‘Look, this is for our season.’ If we’re not diligent and do what we are supposed to do and someone contracts the virus, then you’re out for two weeks. Kids are buying into it because kids normally are going to do what you demand of them, plus they see the light and they are doing right. We basically just have a six- or seven-week season.”