After seeing signs of his defensive system working in his first season of transition from Oakwood School to D.H. Conley, girls’ basketball coach Shawn Moore saw the desired system really thrive in his second season at Conley.
Athletic and skilled freshman Kylah Silver joined a front line that already included veterans Lauren Wiles, Jenna Wooten and A’riana Crumpler, each standing nearly 6-foot tall. Their presence as a group helped the Vikings complete an undefeated regular season and final 28-1 record for Moore to earn The Daily Reflector’s All-Area girls’ basketball coach of the year.
“We wanted to make people take difficult two-point shots, because we know with a lot of teams it’s either 3-pointers or layups,” Moore said.
Conley finished its regular season with a victory over rival South Central before making a run to the fourth round of the 3-A state playoffs. Scores earlier in the year included a four-game December stretch of winning 59-21, 58-8, 63-31 and 51-18.
“As we started to hear it more (being undefeated), my job was to keep it as simple as possible and say to win one game and it’s a one-game season,” Moore said. “I think the breakthrough moment for us was after Jenna was hurt and out for five games late in the season, but she came back against South Central and it gave our team that fire. We were in that pressure of not losing, and we needed a spark.”
As enjoyable as it was to produce an undefeated regular season, Moore remembers the feeling he had during many practices.
“What made this season special was that I saw it in our first three or four weeks of practice,” he said. “I saw how well they were coming together and saw something special happening. I didn’t realize how it would manifest, so I just kept pushing them and saw them going in their direction as a team. I’ve always told them that I am the manager, but it’s your team.”