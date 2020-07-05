Amiya Joyner has two seasons remaining at Farmville Central to win an outright state championship.
After Farmville lost the 2-A state title game when Joyner was a freshman in 2019, a goal this year was to return to Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh and win for the team’s seniors. When asked about ultimately not being able to finish this season because of COVID-19, Joyner said she still is excited for the Jaguars’ seniors to soon receive their championship rings.
Farmville and West Regional representative Newton-Conover were named 2-A co-champions after the state championship round was eliminated amid the pandemic.
“I wanted to play that game so bad,” said Joyner, a 6-foot-2 sophomore who earned The Daily Reflector’s All-Area girls’ basketball player of the year award. “Next year, I want to go actually play the game and bring home another ring. ... We are happy about this season for our seniors, who we know they really wanted to play that game and win in their last year.”
The Jaguars finished with a 25-3 record thanks in large part to Joyner’s play that already has drawn attention of numerous college coaches, including at Pittsburgh, Clemson, East Carolina and Mississippi State.
Although so much basketball has been forced to stop, Joyner remains active with Team Curry, associated with NBA star Stephen Curry, on the AAU circuit. The squad is based in Charlotte, and just like for the Jaguars, Joyner was the team’s tallest player last weekend.
“It’s fun and it’s a great experience,” she said.
Farmville’s run to an Eastern Regional championship was highlighted by almost matching scores of 68-51 over North Lenoir in the fourth round and then 69-52 against Kinston in the regional final in Minges Coliseum. Joyner had her first-career triple-double of 27 points, 11 rebounds and 11 blocks versus North Lenoir.
“That was a big accomplishment,” she said. “I was getting rebounds, and with blocks, it’s a skill and I used to play volleyball in eighth grade. I learned from (jumping) when the ball would come over the net.”