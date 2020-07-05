Justin Wright has been a starter on a Farmville Central basketball team since he was in middle school, and even then, he understood how big of a deal the game was in his hometown.
Now, he is one of the team’s most decorated all-time players. Added to his lengthy list of career accolades is being named the Reflector All-Area boys’ player of the year after a dazzling senior campaign.
The N.C. Central-bound guard did it all for the Jags as they rocketed to a 29-2 finish and another 2-A state championship, albeit a shared crown this year due to the state title games being postponed in March and later canceled outright amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think I was a good captain and I scored the ball when I needed to,” Wright said of his final prep season. “I think I brought everything to the table.”
That is putting it lightly.
In in his swan song performance, Wright piled up 24.7 points per game to go with an average of 7.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 3.5 steals per contest. He was named first-team all-state and the District 3 player of the year by the North Carolina Basketball Coaches Association.
Wright was not only a two-time state champion with the Jaguars, but also the MVP of the 2019 title game, which capped an unbeaten season by Farmville.
“We had a great season, and we beat a lot of teams people said we wouldn’t have beaten,” said Wright, who Farmville Central coach Larry Williford called “a blessing” for his team. “We beat Kinston twice. And the state championship game versus Shelby, we would have won that game too, in my opinion. That doesn’t sit well with me.”
Teaming with fellow gifted players like Terquavion Smith and Samage Teel, players who could have contended for player of the year honors themselves if not for Wright, Farmville appeared destined to win the title game outright.
The only two losses by the Jags in the last two years were both at this season’s John Wall Invitational in Raleigh, consecutive setbacks to the Patrick School of New Jersey and to Millbrook.