The Daily Reflector has announced its All-Area teams in boys' and girls' basketball. Selections were determined by Reflector correspondents Laieke Abebe and Christopher Decker.
GIRLS
Player of the year: Farmville Central sophomore forward Amiya Joyner
Coach of the year: Shawn Moore, D.H. Conley
First team
Janiya Foskey, Farmville Central forward, junior
Ashanti Hines, North Pitt guard, senior
Jenna Wooten, D.H. Conley guard, senior
Kylah Silver, D.H. Conley guard, freshman
Ania Sands, J.H. Rose guard, junior
Second team
Aquarius Pettaway, North Pitt forward, sophomore
Kayla Friend, South Central guard/forward, sophomore
Rashya Speight, Farmville Central guard, senior
Ja'Shyrah Carmon, Farmville Central forward, senior
Jaanasia Edwards, Greene Central guard, senior
Third team
Cedaria Little, Ayden-Grifton guard, junior
Jahnyah Willoughby, Farmville Central guard, sophomore
Alisha Anderson, D.H. Conley guard, junior
Kayla Smith, South Central guard, sophomore
Kamya Brown, J.H. Rose forward, senior
BOYS
Player of the year: Farmville Central senior guard Justin Wright
Coach of the year: James Rankins, J.H. Rose
First team
Samage Teel, Farmville Central guard, senior
Terquavion Smith, Farmville Central guard, junior
Travon Ward, South Central guard, senior
Aaron Murphy, J.H. Rose forward, sophomore
Alkevion Waller, J.H. Rose guard, sophomore
Second team
Daylinh Brown, South Central guard, freshman
Lashawn Owens, D.H. Conley guard, senior
Kevin Hamilton, J.H. Rose forward, junior
Leontae Moye, Farmville Central forward, junior
Kentrell Suggs, Greene Central guard/forward, senior
Third team
Jaylin Daniels, John Paul II guard, junior
B.J. Corbitt, Greene Central guard, senior
Jamarion Griffin, J.H. Rose guard, senior
Quinton Mitchell, Ayden-Grifton, sophomore
Kent Gilbert, D.H. Conley guard/forward, senior