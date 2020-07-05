The Daily Reflector has announced its All-Area teams in boys' and girls' basketball. Selections were determined by Reflector correspondents Laieke Abebe and Christopher Decker.

GIRLS

Player of the year: Farmville Central sophomore forward Amiya Joyner

Coach of the year: Shawn Moore, D.H. Conley

First team

Janiya Foskey, Farmville Central forward, junior

Ashanti Hines, North Pitt guard, senior

Jenna Wooten, D.H. Conley guard, senior

Kylah Silver, D.H. Conley guard, freshman

Ania Sands, J.H. Rose guard, junior

Second team

Aquarius Pettaway, North Pitt forward, sophomore

Kayla Friend, South Central guard/forward, sophomore

Rashya Speight, Farmville Central guard, senior

Ja'Shyrah Carmon, Farmville Central forward, senior

Jaanasia Edwards, Greene Central guard, senior

Third team

Cedaria Little, Ayden-Grifton guard, junior

Jahnyah Willoughby, Farmville Central guard, sophomore

Alisha Anderson, D.H. Conley guard, junior

Kayla Smith, South Central guard, sophomore

Kamya Brown, J.H. Rose forward, senior

BOYS

Player of the year: Farmville Central senior guard Justin Wright

Coach of the year: James Rankins, J.H. Rose

First team

Samage Teel, Farmville Central guard, senior

Terquavion Smith, Farmville Central guard, junior

Travon Ward, South Central guard, senior

Aaron Murphy, J.H. Rose forward, sophomore

Alkevion Waller, J.H. Rose guard, sophomore

Second team

Daylinh Brown, South Central guard, freshman

Lashawn Owens, D.H. Conley guard, senior

Kevin Hamilton, J.H. Rose forward, junior

Leontae Moye, Farmville Central forward, junior

Kentrell Suggs, Greene Central guard/forward, senior

Third team

Jaylin Daniels, John Paul II guard, junior

B.J. Corbitt, Greene Central guard, senior

Jamarion Griffin, J.H. Rose guard, senior

Quinton Mitchell, Ayden-Grifton, sophomore

Kent Gilbert, D.H. Conley guard/forward, senior