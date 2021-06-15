Ten players will attempt to qualify for the North Carolina High School Athletic Association state tennis tournaments during East Regional play this weekend.
Host sites are Greene Central High School (Class 2A), N.C. Wesleyan College (Class 3A) and Millbrook Exchange Park in Raleigh (Class 4A).
All of the regionals are expected to begin play around 1 p.m., following a seeding meeting.
In the 3A regional, J.H. Rose will feature two players in the singles bracket: Ginger Evans and Edie Yount.
Evans enters with a 6-3 record, while Yount is 4-1.
They join singles players and doubles duos from C.B. Aycock, Clayton, Cleveland, West Johnston, North Brunswick, New Hanover, South Brunswick and Topsail in the field.
Greene Central will have two doubles teams – McKinsey Harper and Kristen Collie (14-2), and Kaylee Tucker and Venancia Miller (2-1) – in the 2A regional draw, as well as a single competitor, Hinson Britt (11-3).
North Pitt qualified a doubles team – Emilee Gracie Meeks and Abbigail Everette (1-1).
Those players will comprise a field along with competitors from Northeastern, East Duplin, North Johnston, Currituck, Dixon, Croatan, Beddingfield, Clinton, Washington and SouthWest Edgecombe.
The final local entry is Pradnya Azula of South Central, who went 10-0 during the regular season and is making her third trip to the regional tournament.
The semifinals are expected to begin around 10 a.m. on Saturday with the championship matches slated for one hour after the last semifinals match has been completed.
The top four singles players and doubles teams qualify for the state tournaments the following weekend (June 25-26) in Cary (1A/2A), Burlington (3A) and Millbrook Exchange Park (4A).