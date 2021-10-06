Emily Smith turned and looked as a D.H. Conley return went out of bounds. She then leaped into the air – as did many of her teammates – to celebrate the end of their recent futility against the Vikings.
J.H. Rose’s volleyball team did what it hadn’t done since the 2015 season – beat Conley.
It took five grueling, hard-fought emotional sets, but the resilient Rampants emerged with a 26-24, 22-25, 25-22, 13-25, 15-13 triumph to hand their Pitt County rivals their first Big Carolina 3A/4A Conference loss of the season Tuesday night – ending a string of 13 consecutive losses dating back to 2016, a year after Rose defeated Conley twice.
“I am just so excited and proud of these girls,” said Rose head coach Ginny Howard, whose squad improved to 7-1 in the conference and 15-1 overall with the season split while dropping Conley to 15-2, 8-1. “I graduated from here in 2011 and I know what it takes to beat Conley. Our block defense was better than the first time we played them, we had some good serve-receive going on and our defense all around was much better this time. Being at home was also huge – these girls are gritty, they are resilient and they came out here and wanted it.”
The Vikings trailed two sets to one but forced the decisive fifth set behind several kills from Maddy May, blocks and kills from Ella Philpot and serving runs by Mallie Blizzard and Carson Corey.
The fifth set went back and forth with the teams trading points.
There were six ties in the first 10 service rotations as neither team could separate itself from the other.
Rose took a 7-6 lead when Conley wasn’t able to score on Caroline Dobson’s serve, and a missed kill made it 8-6, forcing the Vikings to call time.
An Ella Philpot kill sliced the deficit to 8-7, but a play by Sydney Boyer pushed the Rose advantage back to two.
Boyer’s kill off a set by Sloan Carlson put the Rampants three points away from the win, but Conley didn’t go away without some fight of its own.
Kills from Ashlyn Philpot and May made it 13-11 on Corey’s serve, but a side-out made it 14-11 with Anna Bayes serving for the Rampants.
May saved one match point, and a block trimmed the deficit to one again. On Cassie Dail’s serve, the rivals fought through another long point before the long return sealed the win and massive celebration among the Rose players and their boisterous student section.
With improved block defense led by Boyer, Bayes, Shea Jenkins and Smith, Rose battled the Vikings for every point in the first set.
Conley seemingly had momentum and was ahead 18-14 on a kill from Alyssa Thomas, but the Rampants battled back and eventually took a 21-20 lead on an ace from Bayes. A kill from May tied it, and a bad set gave Conley a 22-21 lead.
Bayes’ set led to a Jenkins tap that tied it at 22-all, but the Vikings scored twice on Dobson’s serve to go ahead 24-22. Rose responded with the final four points to take the set.
Behind the Philpots, May, Blizzard, Dobson and Dail, Conley established a five-point lead in the second set and maintained it until a block by Smith tied it at 16. A tap by May gave the Vikings a one-point lead, followed by a block and kill from Thomas to put them ahead by two.
Kills by Thomas and both Philpots pushed the Conley advantage to 23-19. A block by Smith staved off one set point, but Ella Philpot’s kill tied the match at a set each.
The teams traded points throughout much of the third set, but two points from Forbes Hall gave Rose a 13-9 lead and a play at the net by Bayes and a kill by Amelia Taft increased the advantage to five.
Rose kept its lead until a three-point run by Corey pulled the Vikings within two (23-21). After staving off one set point, however, Conley wasn’t able to score on Dail’s serve and fell behind two sets to one.
Howard said several things served as points of emphasis for her team in Tuesday’s match.
“We tried to work on our blocking and just focused as a team on what we were doing and how we could score rather than what Conley was doing,” she said. “We want to see the whole court and we always want to control the tempo of the game. We made it a point to come together after every play and say something important. We wanted to stay aggressive and play to win.”
GIRLS’ TENNIS J.H. Rose 9, New Bern 0
Rampant tennis remained unblemished in the season on Tuesday, running their perfect record to 9-0 against the Bears.
The clean sweep included singles wins for Edie Yount, Dabney Osborne, Emily Mitchum, Britton Seymour, Cecelia Batton and Carson Radcliff. Doubles wins came from the duos of Osborne/Mitchum, Seymour/Batton and Christine Carter/Lily Walker.
Rose is back on the courts Thursday against Fike,