WILLIAMSTON - Layton Dupree’s transition basket with 11.8 seconds left proved to be the game-winner as the Tarboro High School varsity boys basketball team slipped past Riverside 74-72 in overtime Friday night (Dec. 17) in its season opener.
It was the only basket of the game for Dupree, who also added three free throws.
The Vikings outscored the Knights 6-4 in overtime after the score was tied at 68 at the end of regulation thanks to a big comeback by Riverside in the fourth quarter.
Neither team could score in the first two minutes of the four-minute overtime. Riverside missed its first nine shots in an attempt to take the lead.
The Vikings took a 70-68 advantage on a bucket from Mykel Jenkins with 1:39 left. Dupree then drew a charging foul on Riverside’s Jaylen Williams 15 seconds later, leading to Jaden Washington’s drive to the basket for a left-handed score that pushed the visitors’ lead to four points (72-68) with a minute remaining.
Riverside came back with a basket by Jyren Harrell and then tied at 72-all on a rebound follow shot by Terrell Burns with 19 seconds left.
But the Knights didn’t get back on defense, and Dupree scored in transition with 13.2 seconds left to put the Vikings up by two.
Riverside had the ball for the final shot, but Bryant’s long three-pointer was off the mark as time expired.
Tarboro was 3 of 6 from the field in the extra session, while Riverside made just 2 of 12 attempts from the floor.
The back-and-forth, breakneck pace of the first quarter led to nine lead changes and four ties.
Offense from Jenkins, Jaden Washington, Omar Lewis and Bryan Mitchell allowed the Vikings to keep pace.
Riverside got three 3-pointers from sharpshooter Darius Lewis in the first quarter. Williams (10 points) and Tykeen Freeman also contributed as the teams were tied at 23-all after eight minutes.
The teams traded the lead four times to start the second stanza.
Jenkins’ basket off the break gave Tarboro a 25-23 advantage, but Lewis drained a triple at 7:10 to make it 26-25 Knights.
A follow shot by Mitchell put the Vikings ahead, only to see Lewis swish another trey to put Riverside ahead 29-27.
Baskets by Bryant and Burns put the Knights up by seven, 35-28, with 4:14 left before Ni’Zavion Black scored to end the run.
After a transition bucket from Williams extended the Riverside lead back to seven, Washington scored on the break and a drive to the rim to make it 37-34. The Riverside advantage grew to eight again (42-34) behind Burns, Williams and Lewis, but the Vikings cut it to five at halftime with free throws from Washington and Dupree.
RHS held a 44-37 lead early in the third quarter before Tarboro went on a 16-5 run over the final 6:28 of the stanza (Washington, Omar Lewis and a resurgent Mitchell, who provided eight points which included a three-point play as well as a slam dunk) to assume control, 58-49, entering the final quarter.
Jenkins also had a dunk and a bucket in the outburst for the Vikings.
A rebound follow shot by Mitchell had Tarboro up five with five minutes left in regulation, but Bryant’s triple cut it to two.
Mitchell’s block led to a run-out layup by Tobias Joyner to make it 66-62 with 3:15 remaining.
The lead was still four (68-64) with 1:41 left when Bryant stole a pass and went the distance for a layup that cut the Tarboro lead to two with 41.1 seconds remaining.
The Vikings turned it over with 12.8 seconds left, leading to Burns following his own miss underneath for the tying basket with three seconds left.
Joyner got the ball inbounds to Black, whose shot from beyond halfcourt was off as the clock expired.
Williams led Riverside with 27 points, while Lewis and Bryant added 14 each and Burns provided 10. Lewis hit four 3-pointers in the first half but did not score in the second half.
Tarboro also had four players in double figures. Mitchell led the way with 17 points, followed by Lewis with 15, Jenkins with 14 and Washington with 13.