J.H. Rose’s Andrew Wallen drove home the first run against Northern Nash in the Rampants' fourth-round NCHSAA Class 3A baseball matchup at Ronald Vincent Field at Guy Smith Stadium.
Turns out he was just getting started against the Knights.
In addition to his offense, Wallen shut down Northern Nash on the mound, helping the Rampants easily roll to an 8-2 victory Saturday night.
Top-seeded Rose (24-3) advances to face sixth-seeded Southern Lee (19-8), a 7-2 winner over No. 2 Orange, in a best-of-three series this week to determine the East representative in the 3A best-of-three title series.
The 6-foot-7 Wallen went six innings, yielding just three hits, walking two and striking out 10.
“Really, really impressed with Andrew Wallen pitching,” Rampants coach Ronald Vincent said. “Kept them off-balance. They had three or four guys who looked like really good hitters.”
After holding the Knights to start, Rose’s bats wasted little time.
Perry Eveleth led the bottom of the first inning by reaching on a throwing error. Hunter Pope singled up the middle and Wallen doubled deep to the center-field fence to drive in Eveleth. Mitch Jones’ sacrifice fly scored Pope. Ives Howard singled two batters later to drive in Campbell Seymour, who pinch-ran for Wallen.
Later, Owen Boyd drew a bases-loaded walk to force Wyatt Fagundus home to stake Rose to a 4-0 advantage.
“We really came out swinging the bat real good,” Vincent said. “Wallen got that big double, then we were able to get them in one at a time to get a four-run lead. Four runs in a seven-inning game is a big deal, especially in a tournament game with single elimination.”
Rose sent 10 batters to the plate in the inning.
“I think the biggest thing is that lineup is full of really good hitters,” Northern Nash coach Joey Keefe said of the Rampants. “We had a hard time getting the ball down early. Until we were able to do that and settle in, they capitalized on our pitching mistakes early in the game. We can’t take anything away from them. They hit laser beams all over the field.”
J.H. Rose’s Jones took the first pitch he saw in the second inning and lined it out of the park in the left-field power alley to pad the Rampants’ advantage to five.
Northern Nash mounted some offense in the third inning, getting two on with the Knights’ first hits and running up a 3-2 count on Danny O’Brien with two outs, but Wallen got him looking inside to get Rose out of the jam.
“Gave him a changeup away. He didn’t buy that,” Wallen said. “They called fastball and all right, let’s go back inside because he didn’t swing at a fastball inside earlier. He kind of jumped back. Gave him a fastball inside, got the call and was able to walk it off. It felt good.”
“Might have been the play of the game,” Vincent said of the strikeout. “They had runners on second and third. They had their big hitter up and Andrew was able to throw it by him. Real big play of the game.”
In the fifth, Wallen singled with one out, and Seymour later scored on a triple off the wall by Jones. Ives Howard later singled to drive in Jones, and Alex Popovich singled to right field to score Fagundus, who again reached on a walk, to make the score 8-0.
Northern Nash got on the scoreboard in the sixth as Bryson Jenkins drew a one-out walk, and O’Brien followed with a double into left field. Both scored as Carter Ricks’ shot up the middle was mishandled.
Neither of the runs scored against Wallen were earned.
“He’s changed everything for us,” Vincent said of his junior starter. “He has dedicated himself. He worked out a great deal during the offseason, got himself prepared and he’s got room for improvement. He’s got a high ceiling. And he competes and that’s a big deal.”
“The fact that he’s 6-foot-[7], it just changes the dynamic, the ball coming out of his hand,” Keefe said. “I think our guys did well trying to hit him.”
Davis Hathaway came on in the seventh for Rose and struck out all three batters he faced to end the game.
Jones finished 2-for-3 with a home run, triple and sacrifice fly, three RBIs and two runs scored. Howard was 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs, and Wallen went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI.
Wallen has attributed Rose’s momentum to his teammates in the dugout and fans in the stands.
“You see every night a packed house, and our dugout’s screaming and yelling, being crazy,” he said. “As a player, and you hear that – when you’re in the [batter’s] box, in the field or on the bump – that just gives you an energy boost and that’s why we’re playing so well right now.”
Northern Nash, the No. 5 seed in the East, finished its season with a 20-5 record.