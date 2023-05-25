...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM FRIDAY TO NOON EDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and
very rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico and Pungo Rivers.
* WHEN...From 2 PM Friday to noon EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Andrew Wallen pitches in last week's 3A playoff game against Northern Nash. Wallen struck out seven and allowed just two hits in a complete-game victory on Thursday against Southern Lee.
J.H. Rose's Mitch Jones makes it safely back to third against Northern Nash Saturday afternoon at Guy Smith Stadium. Rose completed a two-game sweep of Southern Lee on Thursday night in the 3A East semifinal series.
Jim Green/Rocky Mount Telegram
The J.H. Rose baseball team is riding its relentless run-scoring offense and the almost unhittable arm of Andrew Wallen all the way back to the 3A state title series.
The Rampants (26-3) completed a two-game sweep of Southern Lee on Thursday night in the 3A East Region semifinal best-of-three series with a comfortable 7-0 win. It came on the heels of a last-second, 5-4 thriller in eight innings in the opener on Tuesday.