The J.H. Rose baseball team is riding its relentless run-scoring offense and the almost unhittable arm of Andrew Wallen all the way back to the 3A state title series.

The Rampants (26-3) completed a two-game sweep of Southern Lee on Thursday night in the 3A East Region semifinal best-of-three series with a comfortable 7-0 win. It came on the heels of a last-second, 5-4 thriller in eight innings in the opener on Tuesday.