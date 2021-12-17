J.H. Rose got a three-point play from Montez Green with 4.8 seconds left in the game and it pulled off a thrilling 53-51 victory over South Central Friday night.
In a back-and-forth final quarter that saw a little bit of everything, it was Green who came up with the final highlight reel play, going baseline-to-baseline off a missed free throw on the other end as he laid it in while drawing a foul before stepping to the line and knocking down his foul shot.
The Falcons were then unable to get a shot off before the buzzer as Rose (6-1) knocked the ball away as the buzzer sounded to secure the two-point win.
“The first five games, we only had eight players, so tonight we had enough stamina to finish the game off,” Rose head coach James Rankins said. “We had the addition of our football players who all have great speed.
“We were very fortunate that the kids held on at the end because we thought fatigue would factor in in such an up-paced game.”
Both teams nearly doubled their scoring output in the final eight minutes, as South Central took a 35-31 lead after three quarters before the action-packed final frame.
The Rampants tied the game at 42 near the middle portions of the fourth thanks to an 8-3 run behind the play of Andrew Wallen and Green, who both scored four points on the run.
Then the playoff-like atmosphere came to a sudden halt, as South Central’s Conner Leitch went up in an attempt to grab an offensive rebound, but the junior was fouled and landed awkwardly on his back.
After receiving medical attention for more than 20 minutes, Leitch was stretchered off the court.
Nicholas Greene took the ensuing foul shots for Leitch, knocking down 1-of-2 to give the home side a narrow lead.
The back-and-forth play continued as Green, who scored 15 of his game-high 27 in the fourth quarter, went on a 8-0 run by himself to give the visitors a 50-45 lead with 43 seconds left to play.
“Montez (Green) is a four-year player, he played up to varsity as a freshman and he has been improving tremendously,” Rankins said. “He’s got that football toughness to him. Last year, he was a good player and this year, he’s got potential to be a great player because he got stronger playing football.”
South Central (6-2) responded with a baseline jumper from Joseph Thompson before its full-court press forced a Rampants’ turnover.
On the ensuing possession, Nicholas Taylor drained a 3-pointer to tie the game with 20 seconds remaining.
The Falcons’ pressure then forced yet another turnover in the back-court, as eventually Thompson was fouled and went 1-of-2 at the line with 11.9 seconds left to put his team up one.
Off the missed second foul shot, Green went coast-to-coast for the game-winning three-point play.
The opening quarter saw Rose jump out to a 6-0 lead behind a trey from Alexander Briley before the hosts responded with an 11-2 run to close the quarter to take a three-point lead.
A back-and-forth second quarter saw South Central use a late 7-0 run before Wallen beat the buzzer with a basket to cut the Falcons’ lead to 24-19 heading into the half.
South Central used another seven-point run to close out the third quarter to take a 35-31 lead into the wild fourth quarter that saw Rose come out on top in thrilling fashion.
Rose returns to the court Dec. 27 in the North Pitt Holiday Tournament, while South Central is back in action Jan. 4 when it visits New Bern.
GIRLS’ GAME
South Central 54, J.H. Rose 11After falling behind 4-2 in the early going, the Falcons closed the opening quarter on an 18-0 run on their way to a dominant win.
After Kayla Smith opened the scoring with a bucket for the hosts, J.H. Rose scored the next four points of the game on a basket and free throw from Cameron Daise followed by a Reagan Best-King foul shot.
Kayla Friend and South Central then took over, as Friend tied the game with a jumper. Ten of her game-high 18 came in the first quarter.
The Falcons also got five points from Kayla Smith during the first-quarter run behind a 3-pointer, while Akima Hukins closed the opening frame with a buzzer-beating jumper to send South Central (6-2) into the second with a 20-4 lead.
In the second quarter, it was Smith, who finished the night with 16 points, taking over for the Falcons, as she scored nine in the quarter while a trey from Alondra Jordan closed out the half with a 36-9 lead.
The Jaguars then outscored Rose 14-2 in the third quarter to take a 39-point lead into the final frame before scoring the only four points of the final quarter to finish off the resounding victory.
South Central returns to the court Monday when it hosts Ayden-Grifton at 7 p.m., while Rose (1-5) is off until Jan. 4 when it plays host to Northside.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL North Pitt 71, Goldsboro 22
In its final tuneup before playing in the John Wall Classic in Cary beginning Dec. 27, the Panthers won big again.
Zamareya Jones turned in her usual big game with 21 points, followed by Kenae Edwards’ 12, Aquarius Petteway’s 10 and Zykheia Staton’s 10.
North Pitt opens the John Wall at 4 p.m. against Holly Springs.