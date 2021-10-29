J.H. Rose, D.H. Conley and Ayden-Grifton are still standing in state volleyball playoffs after wins Thursday.
Rose and Conley, the regular-season co-champions in the Big Carolina 3A/4A Conference, are moving on to the fourth round, while Ayden-Grifton survived Louisburg in five sets at home in the 2A playoffs Thursday night.
J.H. Rose swept Carrboro in the 3A playoffs, while D.H. Conley needed four sets to oust Wilmington Ashley in the 4A bracket in third-round matches.
CLASS 3A ROSE 3, CARRBORO 0
The Rampants (23-3 overall) used solid net play from Anna Bayes, Emily Smith, Amelia Taft, Shea Jenkins, Layne Mills and Sydney Boyer to complement setter Sloan Carlson and servers Madi Mirra and Caroline Clark, eliminating No. 7 seed Carrboro (19-8) 25-19, 25-19, 25-17 at home.
Rose clung to a 20-18 lead in the first set behind six points from Clark and five points from Carlson. The Rampants scored five of the last six points of the set as Taft recorded a pair of kills and Jenkins converted a putaway off a Carlson set on Clark’s serve.
A kill from Taft and a tap by Boyer gave the Rampants a 5-1 lead in set two.
Carrboro rallied to tie the score at 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12 as each team recorded kills to thwart scoring chances by their opponent.
Carrboro held a 15-13 advantage but Rose was able to rally. The home team tied it at 16-all on a block by Jenkins and took the lead on a kill by Smith.
A block by Boyer and a smash by Smith made it 21-17. Boyer’s tap at the net stopped a two-point Carrboro rally, and Mirra served the final two points of the set thanks to a kill by Boyer and a putaway by Smith off a Carlson set, going up two sets to none.
The visitors held the lead for first eight service rotations of the final set.
Again, Rose found a way to rally.
On Clark’s serve, Smith had a block, and a Carlson set/Jenkins smash tied it at 7-all. It was deadlocked at 8-all when Carrboro’s long return gave the Rampants the lead for good.
A diving save (Riley Cutler), pass (Anna Bayes) and return (Clark) put Rose up 11-9. Seconds later, Boyer blocked a Carrboro kill attempt and Bayes killed a Carlson set to increase the lead to 13-9.
Carrboro was able to cut the deficit to four on two occasions, but a block by Jenkins led to a tap return, and a missed kill and serve put the Rampants up 21-15.
Carlson served out the final two points, with a return into the net ending Carrboro’s season.
Rose hosts No. 12 seed Roxboro Person (17-5) on Saturday.
CLASS 4A CONLEY 3, ASHLEY 1
Conley shook off a loss in the second set by taking the final two sets on their way to a 25-18, 22-25, 25-19, 25-13 victory over the Eagles at home in its third-round match.
Ella Philpot’s kills gave Conley (24-2 overall) a quick lead in the first set, and aces from Carson Corey and a kill from Kylah Silver increased it. A block from Alyssa Thomas, and ace from Ella Philpot and a Silver kill kept the momentum in favor of the home team. Cassie Dail set up Thomas for a smash, Maddy May added a kill of her own as well as a pair of aces, and two kills from Ella Philpot gave the Vikings the set.
Too many Vikings errors stymied the comeback attempt in the second set as the Eagles (20-9-1) tied the match.
Conley regrouped in the third set, taking a 6-1 advantage on a kill, a block and an ace from Ella Philpot and a kill by Reagan Kresho.
Ashlyn Philpot, May and Thomas had kills to extend the lead to 13-6. Ashley cut the deficit to 18-16 before the Vikings timeout — and subsequent point by the trio of Caroline Dobson, Dail and Thomas — stopped the Eagles’ momentum. May and Silver added kills, and a block and kill from Ella Philpot put Conley ahead two sets to one.
A kill and three blocks got Conley off to a great start in the final set, and kills from Silver, May and both Philpots — along with a save/dig by Dobson — allowed the Vikings to increase their advantage. Two kills from Ashlyn Philpot and a long return by Ashley gave the home team the match.
Conley hosts Holly Springs (18-6) on Saturday.
CLASS 2A AYDEN-GRIFTON 3, LOUISBURG 2
The No. 2 seeded Chargers, looking to get back to the state finals for the first time since the 2019 season, edged No. 7 seed Louisburg three sets to two at home for their 20th victory of the season.
Ayden-Grifton (20-3) will play host to No. 6 seed Bartlett-Yancey (23-1) in the fourth round on Saturday.
MIDWAY 3, FARMVILLE CENTRAL 0
The Raiders ended Farmville Central’s season by sweeping the Jaguars 25-16, 25-19, 25-19 in the third round at home.
Farmville Central, the regular-season co-champions in the Eastern Plains Conference along with Ayden-Grifton, finished its season at 16-5 overall.