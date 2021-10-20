After losing a five-set thriller to J.H. Rose the last time the two teams met two weeks ago, D.H. Conley’s girls had a simple directive in order to win the ‘threequel’ – the finals of the Big Carolina 3A/4A Conference Tournament.
“Whatever it takes,” said Vikings coach Jennifer Gillikin, whose squad outlasted the Rampants in three close sets, 25-22, 25-21, 25-23, to claim the tournament championship and take the season series two matches to one. “I thought our senior leadership was great today. We have five seniors that have played four hard years of volleyball and they were determined to get this win on our court.
“We went for a five-set battle with them a couple of weeks ago, and we certainly knew things we could have adjusted to in that match to walk away with a win,” Gillikin said. “We were just determined to win with whatever it took – whether it was three, four or five games.”
Rose (19-3 overall and the tournament’s No. 2 seed) jumped out to a 6-3 lead in the first set but, the top-seeded Vikings (21-3) rallied to tie it at 7-all on a kill by Maddy May. Shea Jenkins then responded with a smash of her own off an Anna Bayes set to give Rose the lead back.
The teams continued to trade points back and forth before Conley took a 20-18 lead on a missed kill by Rose and a Vikings kill (Alyssa Thomas). A block tied it at 20 before Maddie Vestal denied Rose a point. May added another kill, and a final kill gave the home team the set.
Behind three points from Riley Cutler, the Rampants jumped out to a 6-3 lead in the second set only to see Conley tie it at 6-all on a Vestal play at the net. Amelia Taft then responded with a kill to put Rose back in front.
Conley trailed 12-9 before two kills from May and one from Ashlyn Philpott tied it again.
Back and forth they went – each team took the lead only to see the opponent tie it.
A kill by Emily Smith gave Rose a 19-17 lead. May’s kill cut the deficit to one, and a return by May put the Vikings ahead by one.
Back came the Rampants, as Sydney Boyer’s kill tied it at 20.
A missed kill briefly gave Rose the lead, but Mallie Blizzard served the final five points – two of them kills from Ella Philpott – to put the Vikings ahead two sets to none.
Rose grabbed an early lead (8-5) in the third, but Carson Corey’s diving save led to another kill from May to make it 8-6.
Undaunted, the Rampants received a big kill from Layne Mills to maintain its lead.
Ella Philpott served four points (Ashlyn Philpott had three kills, two off sets from Blizzard) but Taft’s kill put Rose back in front, 15-14.
May’s tap into an open space off Dobson’s serve tied it at 18-all, and a kill from Ella Philpott gave the Vikings the lead for good, 19-18.
Rose kept the lead at one (21-20) before Blizzard’s two points extended the Conley lead to three. A kill by Taft made it a one-point set, but a long return moved the Vikings one point from the championship. Rose staved off one title point with a kill, but Ashlyn Philpott’s kill gave the home team the match and the title.
Gillikin said her team was able to find some open spaces in the Rose defense.
“Our girls did a good job of finding open holes on the court and making adjustments. Whether that was a big swing, a tip or shooting the corners, our girls were seeing the court well,” she said.
Gillikin was appreciative of the battle Rose provided Conley just four days before the postseason.
“This is the kind of match that makes your team better, and this is just what we needed going into the playoffs on Saturday,” Gillikin added. “Rose is a solid, strong team. Anytime Rose and Conley play each other in anything, it’s going to be a battle.”
Blizzard and Cassie Dail each had 20 assists for Conley. Ashlyn Philpott led the attackers with 14 kills and two blocks, Maddy May added 13 kills and three blocks and Ella Philpott managed 12 kills and two blocks. Caroline Dobson and Carson Corey chipped in with seven and six digs, respectively.
For Rose, another battle with Conley came up just short.
“I don’t think our blocking was as good as last time and our serves were not as aggressive,” said Rose coach Ginny Howard. “Conley had the home court advantage, and I don’t care what anyone says, that’s a big deal. But I feel great about the playoffs – we are excited to be in it and hopefully playing at home and seeing what we can do.”