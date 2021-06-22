All baseball eyes are on Pitt County tonight as J.H. Rose and D.H. Conley battle for third time this season to determine who will appear in the this weekend’s Class 3A baseball state championship series.
This Eastern 3A finals matchup, set for 7 p.m. at Conley, features two schools that have won a combined 20 straight games.
The Rampants (13-4 overall), the East No. 13 seed, have been road warriors in the postseason. They enter the East Finals on a nine-game win streak, including the last three away from home in the playoffs.
“We’ve logged a lot of miles this past week,” Rose coach Ronald Vincent said Monday afternoon. “We’ve played pretty good the past three games by getting pretty good pitching, and we’ve been able to hit the ball against some good pitching.”
Conley (15-1 overall and the No. 3 seed) has won 11 straight games. Its only loss of the year was to Rose, 4-3, on May 11.
A 4-1 win over JHR at Guy Smith Stadium two days later started the Vikings’ win streak that has continued in the playoffs with wins over Jacksonville (3-0), Asheboro (3-1) and Clayton (6-5). The latter ended on a one-out solo home run by Dixon Williams in the bottom of the seventh inning Saturday.
Conley coach Jason Mills said after the win over Rose last month, “Both of us will hopefully make the playoffs and if we can, we’ll meet up in the second or third or fourth round or whenever they want and it will be another epic game like these two.”
They did, and here they are – about to play the rubber match with the highest stakes possible.
Mills has high praise for J.H. Rose and is looking forward to the matchup.
“They have one of the most historic programs in the history of the state,” he said. “You can’t ever look at them in the playoffs and say they’re not going to make some noise and do some damage.
“It’s going to be exciting. ... (J.H. Rose assistant coach/athletics director) Clay (Medlin) and I have been joking, saying maybe we just don’t go to the state championship, but maybe we just rent Clark-LeClair Stadium (home of the East Carolina Pirates) and play a three-game set and call it an eastern state championship because that would be a lot more fun,” Mills added. “They will have their guy (on the mound) and we will have ours and we’re looking forward to getting after it on Tuesday night.”
The Rampants’ third-round victory was over then-unbeaten and No. 1 seed Northern Guilford on Saturday night, 11-7 in nine innings.
Rose had a 1-0 lead in the top of the second, but the Nighthawks scored six in the bottom of the second to gain control.
Down 7-2 after six innings, the Rampants pulled off a big rally by scoring five times in the top of the seventh to tie it at 7-all. They then added four runs in the top of the ninth and put away the home team in the bottom-half to advance to face the Vikings.
Rose finished with a whopping 18 hits against Northern Guilford and played perfect defense (no errors). Wade Jarman and Cam Greenway led with three hits each.
Jarman was also a factor on the mound, as he worked seven innings of relief to pick up the pitching win. He gave up four hits and one earned run while striking out seven and walking three.
D.H. Conley allowed a total of one run during the first two rounds, beginning with a 3-0 shutout of Jacksonville.
The Rampants’ second-round win was 2-1 over Southeast Guilford by making the most of six hits, half of which came off the bat of Grayson Myrick. He also earned the win on the mound with 3.2 innings of work.
Vincent said his team’s mindset has changed since a three-game losing streak earlier in the season, which was one loss to Conley combined with two defeats to C.B. Aycock.
“It’s taken a while, but we’ve come together as a team,” he said. “Everybody is on board and doing what they’re supposed to do now. ... It’s going to be difficult for us to go to their place (Conley) and beat them again, but that says something about the quality of our baseball in Pitt County.”
The 3A West Finals matchup is Cox Mill (No. 9 seed) versus (11) Sun Valley.