Four athletes from Pitt County were included in the All-America list released by the National Interscholastic Swimming Coaches Association for the 2019-2020 school year.
The J.H. Rose selections were Madeline Smith, Emma Hastings and Russell Exum. Smith and Hastings were sophomores last school year, and Exum was a junior.
Then-senior Trevor Torres represented D.H. Conley. He took second place in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 3-A state meet and tied for 42nd nationally in the 100-meter freestyle in 44.90 seconds.
To earn All-America designation, a swimmer must be on an interscholastic team and scholastically eligible as determined by his/her state athletic association or school authority, and a top-100 swimmer in an event based on the event standard time during the program year.
Smith tied for the 38th best time in the nation in the 100-meter freestyle in 50.15 seconds. She also tied for 50th in the 200 freestyle (1:49.38) during Rose’s season, which featured her claiming two state gold medals and she was named the female most outstanding swimmer at the 3-A state meet.
Hastings posted the 56th-best time in the 500 freestyle at 4:53.14. She also won a state title, taking first in the 500 freestyle and she was second in the 200 free behind Smith.
On the boys’ side, Rose’s third All-American – Exum – was 96th in the nation in the 100-meter butterfly with a time of 49.74 seconds. He was third in the event at the 3-A state meet.
The final standings for the 2019-2020 season revealed North Carolina had 40 males and 27 females who earned All-America status.