Michael Allen and Klavon Brown each had a rushing touchdown and Will Taylor threw for two more scores as J.H. Rose won its fifth straight, a 28-12 triumph over rival D.H. Conley Friday night in a Big Carolina 3A/4A Conference game.
The Rampants improved to 5-3 overall and 4-0 in the Big Carolina 3A/4A, while the Vikings dropped to 2-5 overall and 1-2 in the league.
Rose finished with 332 total yards of offense – 146 on the ground, led by Allen (22 carries, 101 yards) and Brown (11-48). Taylor completed 12-of-20 passes for 186 yards and two TDs.
Rose led 14-6 in a first half dominated by the defenses.
Conley had the ball first and drove to the Rose 42 before losing possession on downs. The Rampants responded with a 59-yard drive in 10 plays behind Allen (35 yards on carries). Initially, Brown’s apparent 16-yard scoring run was nullified by holding and unsportsmanlike calls, backing the visitors up to the Conley 36. Two plays later, Rose got a bit of luck when Taylor’s pass was tipped into the hands of Kenderius Geddis for a TD with 6:49 left in the first quarter. Will D’Alonzo’s extra point made it 7-0.
The Vikings moved inside Rose territory again on their third drive – this time to the Rampant 22 behind catches from Justin Foreman and Isaiah Crumpler. A high snap resulted in an eight-yard loss, and two plays later, the home team turned the ball over on downs.
Conley cut the lead to 7-6 at the end of the first quarter when quarterback Bryce Jackson hooked up with Crumpler on a 21-yard TD pass. Crumpler broke several tackles on his way to the end zone, but the two-point conversion run failed.
Rose responded with a 61-yard drive in 12 plays, converting a third-and-4 (Taylor to Jackson Latham for five yards), a fourth-and-two (Taylor scrambled and hit Geddis for a 27-yard gain) and a fourth-and-goal when Taylor found Grimes for an 11-yard TD. D’Alonzo’s PAT made it 14-6 with 5:25 left in the first half.
Rose got the second-half kickoff and went 67 yards in just five plays behind Taylor completions to Grimes (nine yards) and Geddis (37 yards) to set up a nine-yard TD run by Brown, extending the Rampants’ advantage to 21-6 with 9:56 left in the third quarter.
Rose tacked on its final points late in the third quarter when Allen scored on a 4-yard run set up by a 37-yard aerial from Taylor to Grimes and a personal-foul penalty on the Vikings.
Conley completed a 75-yard drive in seven plays as Cooper Marcum had two catches for 27 yards, Spencer Axson added a seven-yard run and Jackson found Crumpler for a 22-yard TD pass at the start of the fourth quarter, cutting the deficit to 16 points after an unsuccessful conversion run.
Conley nearly had an interception on Rose’s next possession, but the Vikings got the ball at the Rampants’ 31 when a dropped snap in punt formation led to a one-yard completion on fourth-and-10.
After a sack, Jackson hit Marcum for a six-yard gain and then ran for four yards. A penalty set the Vikings back, and they eventually had to punt from near midfield.
The home team had another chance with under five minutes left after a Rose punt. The Vikings moved to the Rampants’ 13 with help from a roughing the passer penalty and a seven-yard run by Axson, but Jackson’s pass into the end zone was intercepted by Ty’queron Hines with 2:25 lef.
North Pitt 28 Ayden-Grifton 20
The red hot Panthers improved to 6-1 this season after taking an early 8-0 lead and then extending it to a commanding 22-0 edge by halftime.
Thanks to a determined Ayden-Grifton comeback, however, those points were almost all needed.
The Chargers got on the board in the third quarter, 22-6, on a touchdown pass from Ashton Watkins to Rahmik Moore, and another A-G score made it a 10-point affair, 22-12, at the third quarter turn.
Midway through the fourth, A-G trimmed it to a two-point game, 22-20, with 4:12 left to play.
The Panthers finally struck back with a score late in the fourth to seal it.
Washington 58 Greene Central 40
The Rams also found themselves in a wild, close game against the Pam Pack.
Washington led almost the entire game, but GC was never far behind, trailing 15-8 after one quarter, 38-34 at the half and 44-40 at the end of three quarters.
Ultimately, the Pam Pack pulled away with a 14-0 fourth quarter swing.
Greene Central is on the road at West Craven next Friday.
VOLLEYBALL D.H. Conley 3, Jacksonville 0
The Vikings improved to 16-2 overall and 9-1 in conference play, bouncing back from a loss to rival J.H. Rose earlier in the week.
Cassie Dail had 14 assists, Ella Philpot had 10 kills, Maddy May nine kills and Alyssa Thomas five, while Caroline Dobson added eight digs in the victory.
The Vikings scored 25-5, 25-16 and 25-14 set wins. Conley plays at New Bern on Tuesday.
CROSS COUNTRY Falcons edge Vikings
D.H. Conley’s Landen Williams took the individual honors in a four-team meet at Boyd Lee on Wednesday. South Central won the team event with a low score of 21 points, followed by Conley (34), New Bern (86) and North Lenoir (105).
Williams recorded a time of 17:05 on the 5K course. Also scoring for Conley was Bryson Bingaman (6th, 18:27), Jack Morse (8th, 19:00), Bradley Atkinson (9th, 19:16) and Christian Villasenor ( 10th, 19:18).
DHC girls third
Several Conley girls ran their fastest times of the season, but the Vikings fell short as New Bern won the meet with a low score of 27 points, followed by South Central with 34 and Conley with 64. North Lenoir also competed but did not field a full team.
Karissa Thurnau and Annelise Black led the Conley girls, both finishing in a time of 26:57 to finish 10th and 11th respectively.
Conley returns to action next on Wednesday when they travel to New Bern.
JV VOLLEYBALL D.H. Conley 2, Jacksonville 0
Conley’s JV team chalked up 25-16, 25-10 set wins on Thursday night.
Emilee Wilson had seven assists and two blocks, Eliza Lang notched four kills, Tarrah Shirley added three kills and three blocks and Hannah Joyner added four aces in the win for the Vikings (12-3, 7-1).