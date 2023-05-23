J.H. Rose vs. Northern Nash

J.H. Rose’s Ives Howard (12) is unable to make the tag in time on Northern Nash’s Bryson Jenkins Saturday at Guy Smith Stadium. Rose claimed another back-and-forth game on Tuesday night to beat Southern Lee in the opening game of their NCHSAA 3A East best-of-three series.

 Scott Davis for The Daily Reflector

The best-of-three series to determine the East champion in the NCHSAA Class 3A baseball playoffs is off to a dramatic start.

A one-out single by J.H. Rose’s Alex Popovich in the eighth inning drove in Wyatt Fagundus to lift the Rampants over Southern Lee 5-4 Tuesday at Ronald Vincent Field at Guy Smith Stadium.