The best-of-three series to determine the East champion in the NCHSAA Class 3A baseball playoffs is off to a dramatic start.
A one-out single by J.H. Rose’s Alex Popovich in the eighth inning drove in Wyatt Fagundus to lift the Rampants over Southern Lee 5-4 Tuesday at Ronald Vincent Field at Guy Smith Stadium.
"You gotta love it,” J.H. Rose coach Ronald Vincent said of the ending. “It was a tough game.”
The Rampants (25-3), the East’s No. 1 seed, has won 12 consecutive games. The sixth-seeded Cavaliers (19-9) had won 15 of their last 17 games following a 4-6 start going into Tuesday’s matchup.
“They are a very good team,” Vincent said of Southern Lee. “Very solid team. They play hard. It’s going to be a tough game Thursday.”
Game 2 is scheduled for Thursday in Sanford. Game 3, if necessary, is scheduled to be played at Guy Smith Stadium on Saturday.
In the bottom of the eighth, Fagundus singled with one out and Ives Howard walked, setting up Popovich’s heroics as his single rolled into right field.
“Shortened up,” Popovich said. “Put it backside. Tried to get a hit.”
Southern Lee right fielder Cooper Moss scooped up the ball and fired home as Fagundus was rounding third.
It was setting up to be a close play at the plate, but Cavaliers catcher Ashton Donathan couldn’t come up with the ball as Fagundus scored to end the game.
“It feels great,” Popovich said of his feat. “Helluva game from everyone. Just battled and battled. Couldn’t write it any better, obviously.”
The ending, that is. But the Rampants and their fans would have demanded a rewrite of the third inning.
Leading 3-0, Rose committed three errors, a passed ball and a wild pitch in the frame as Southern Lee sent 10 batters to the plate and scored four times. It could have been much worse as the Cavaliers loaded the bases with one out in the third. Following a visit to the mound by Vincent, starter Hugh Collins stayed in the game. He promptly struck out Caleb Waters and coaxed Spencer Stephens into a fielder’s choice to avoid further damage.
“We had five real bad minutes,” Vincent said. “We couldn’t make the plays, and they took advantage of it.”
In the first inning, Rose’s Perry Eveleth reached on an error and advanced to second. Hunter Pope’s infield single drove in Eveleth. With two out, Howard looped a single to short center field to score Pope and Mitch Jones to stake the Rampants to the early advantage.
“The first inning kind of haunted us,” Southern Lee coach Tommy Harrington said. “Had a couple of errors there. First two guys led off the game and got on, which I felt like we should have made those plays.
“When you’re playing a good team like Rose, you can’t give them extra outs.”
Pope drew a one-out walk in the fifth for the Rampants and later scored on a single by Jones to tie the game at 4.
Davis Hathaway earned the win in relief of Collins. He went three innings, gave up just one hit, walked one and struck out four.
“He has really gotten better as the year has gone on,” Vincent said of Hathaway. “He’s getting his breaking ball over the plate. He came in and really dominated. Big performance by Davis.”
Popovich finished the game 3-for-3 at the plate and reached base in all four at-bats as he was hit by a pitch in the first inning. Jones finished 2-for-4.
“It’s such a big deal to win the first game, obviously,” Vincent said. “And it’s so hard to lose a game like that. So we’ve got to come out here and really be ready to play.”