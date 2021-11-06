J.H. Rose is moving on in the Class 3A state playoffs for the first time in four years.
It took an inspired effort in the second half by the defense and an offense that exploded for 28 points as the Rampants defeated Croatan 45-24 in a first-round game at home Friday night.
Rose, the No. 6 seed, improved to 7-4 and will host either Terry Sanford or Currituck in the second round.
“We had to challenge our defense in the second half,” Rampants head coach Will Bland said. “(Croatan) would run dive left, dive right and a little bit of option here and there to set up play-action. But I challenged the guys and told them we were better than what we’d shown in the first half, play assignment football, get a stop and let the offense go to work – and that’s exactly what we did.”
The Cougars (4-7 overall) controlled the line of scrimmage in the first half, as their offense ran 39 plays totaling 243 yards to 11 plays and 109 yards for Rose. But the Rampants only trailed by seven (24-17) at the half thanks to a big-play offense that yielded two touchdowns, a fumble return for a score and a field goal.
The second half proved to be a different story.
Rose received the kickoff to begin the third quarter and needed just two plays to reach the end zone. After an 11-yard pass from Will Taylor to Montez Green, Taylor hooked up with Jayden Grimes on a 45-yard catch-and-run TD. Will D’Alonzo’s extra point with 11:40 left in the third stanza tied it at 24-all.
The Rose defense forced Croatan’s first punt of the night on the Cougars’ next series, and three plays later, Michael Allen went 37 yards down the Croatan sideline for a score with 8:37 left in the quarter. D’Alonzo’s PAT gave the Rampants a 31-24 lead, which they never relinquished.
Rose’s D allowed one first down but forced another Croatan punt.
This time, the home team got a 68-yard TD run from Allen on the second play, and D’Alonzo’s extra point pushed the lead to 38-24 with 4:41 remaining in the third quarter.
Rose had scored three times in just seven plays, taking just one minute and 43 seconds off the clock.
The Cougars then drove 48 yards in 10 plays to reach the Rose 29-yard line, but the Rampants held Croatan quarterback Evan King for no gain and the offense got the ball back 59 seconds into the fourth quarter.
The Rampants showed they could utilize ball control, driving 71 yards in 10 plays (their longest possession of the game). They overcame a 55-yard TD run by Allen called back due to a penalty, as well as a holding call. But a 23-yard pass from Taylor to Green set up a one-yard run by Klavon Brown three plays later, and D’Alonzo’s PAT with eight minutes left completed the scoring.
Croatan’s final possession lasted all but five seconds, as the Cougars marched 69 yards in 16 plays. But the Rose defense again stopped King for no gain to preserve the second-half shutout, and Taylor took a knee to end it.
Rose took a 7-0 lead when Jameer Roach returned a fumble 37 yards for a TD. D’Alonzo’s PAT made it 7-0 with 8:27 left in the first quarter.
The Cougars responded with a 79-yard drive in nine plays as King’s one-yard run and a two-point conversion run by Alex Barnes gave the visitors an 8-7 edge with 3:10 remaining in the quarter.
Rose needed just one play to answer.
Taylor fired a screen pass to Allen, who raced 54 yards down the sideline for a TD that made it 14-8 Rose with 2:59 left in the quarter.
Croatan came right back with a 74-yard drive in 10 plays – with King’s 36-yard pass – yes, pass – to Sam Hoy and a Barnes conversion run to go up 16-14 with 9:54 left in the first half.
A 71-yard kickoff return by Allen for an apparent score was called back due to a penalty, and an offensive facemask penalty on Brown’s 36-yard run set the ball back to the Croatan 39. Big plays from Grimes (14-yard catch) and Allen (19 yards) helped set up a 26-yard field goal by D’Alonzo to put Rose back in the lead, 17-16, with 6:53 left in the half.
Croatan then went 73 yards in 15 plays – the final one being a two-yard sneak from King – to give them the lead at the break after King found Hoy for the conversion pass.
Durham Hillside 45 D.H. Conley 38
Austin Brown’s late touchdown for the Hornets gave Hillside the lead back for good, 45-38, and Conley’s final drive fell short.
The game was initially low scoring, with the teams tied 12-12 at the half, but in the second half, both offenses went wild.
Isaiah Crumpler and Bryce Jackson both enjoyed big games for Conley, but the Vikings fell just short.
Hillside held an early 12-6 lead before the Vikings knotted the score before halftime.
John Paul II 56 Rocky Mount Academy 32
For the second straight season, the Saints will host the N.C. 8-man state championship after beginning the night with an onside kick recovery and then battling to turn a close game into a blowout.
Rion Roseborough steered the Saints into the lead, 15-8, to end the first quarter on the first of his six touchdowns in the game.
But RMA took the ensuing kickoff to the house to steal the lead back, 16-15 after a two-point conversion.
Despite Roseborough’s third TD of the night giving JP2 the lead back briefly, RMA led 24-21 at the half.
Brody Mitchell’s quarterback sneak put the Saints back in the lead in the third, 28-24, and Roseborough’s fourth TD extended the lead to 35-24. Early in the fourth, he struck again to make it 42-24.
Edenton Holmes 28 North Pitt 22
The Panthers saw a memorable season come to an end in the opening round of the 2A state playoffs on Friday night in Edenton.
The Aces earned a trip to take on Northeastern on the road in Elizabeth City.
North Pitt made a surge in the fourth quarter to pull within a score, recovering a fumble and returning it 50 yards for a touchdown to create the final score.
Holmes led 21-8 at halftime and 28-14 after three quarters. The Panthers led 8-7 after the first quarter.
Cummings 36 Greene Central 28
The Rams saw their season come to an end on the road after Cummings broke a 28-28 tie late in the fourth quarter.
The teams also were deadlocked 20-20 at halftime. After Cummings grabbed a 12-0 lead in the first quarter, Greene Central battled back to take a 14-12 lead late in the second quarter.