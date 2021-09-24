Week Six of the high school football season features an in-county matchup as well as other conference games featuring Pitt County schools.
The Big Carolina 3A/4A Conference will see J.H. Rose make the short trip to Winterville to battle South Central, while D.H. Conley travels to Jacksonville to face Northside.
In other Friday contests, Greene Central plays at SouthWest Edgecombe, John Paul II Catholic entertains Cary Christian and Farmville Central steps out of conference to play at Riverside (Williamston). The Jaguars’ original Eastern Plains 2A Conference game against Ayden-Grifton was postponed early in the week due to the Chargers still being in COVID-19 protocols.
North Pitt (3-1) moved its Friday home game against North Johnston up a day and played Thursday night.
J.H. ROSE AT SOUTH CENTRAL
When these teams played in the spring, Rose was unbeaten and South Central was struggling. However, the Falcons nearly pulled off the upset.
South Central (1-2 overall, 1-0 conference) earned its first victory of the season last week against Northside-Jacksonville behind a solid rushing attack (248 yards).
S’Quan Waters has compiled 202 yards in two games while Chris Spell adds 134 yards on the ground for the Falcons.
Rose is coming off an open date, as the game against Jacksonville postponed due to the Cardinals being in COVID protocols will be played Tuesday. The Rampants earned their first win two weeks ago, a 50-12 triumph over Southwest Onslow.
“South Central is a tough game as always due to the rival history,” Rose coach Will Bland said. “I think we have to be able to run and throw the ball without any mistakes. The last time we played, we didn’t have any turnovers against Southwest Onslow.”
On offense, Bland said, “We need to get the balls into our playmaker’s hands, that being Michael Allen, Kenderious Geddis, Montez Green, Jayden Grimes and Klavon Brown.
Defensively, Bland said, “We need to rally to the balls and make sure we tackle. We did a better job of that last time out. Also, I want us to get some more takeaways like we did against Southwest Onslow. So if we can keep that going and play very physical defense we will have a good chance at winning the ball game.”
D.H. CONLEY AT NORTHSIDE JACKSONVILLE
D.H. Conley is coming off a tough 38-35 non-conference loss at Durham Jordan, while Northside Jacksonville fell 20-7 to South Central.
‘We’ve been fortunate this week with COVID, so everything looks to be a go,” Vikings coach Nate Conner said. “It’s kind of ‘survive and advance’ in some ways. For the most part, you never know and things can change at any moment.”
Conner is expecting a tough matchup on the road.
“They played a really close game against South Central, but they played them really tough. They have some athletes, they have toughness and size,” he said.
Conner said his team played well against Jordan but said their focus will be on correcting mistakes and getting better each week because it is the start of conference play.
“We want to be playing our best ball at this time of the year, so this is the first week we have a chance to do that,” he said.
Justin Foreman had a big game on both sides of the ball last week for Conley, coming up with big receptions in key moments, making an interception on defense and turning in a solid kick return.
Conner said his squad can’t afford to overlook Northside.
“We have an opponent that’s capable of winning the football game, and we’ve got to get better at D.H. Conley,” he said. “We let that game get away from us last week and we must correct the mistakes and get better – things we are able to control. We have to play to the best of our ability – play our best football game of the season – and the scoreboard will take care of itself.”
CARY CHRISTIAN AT JOHN PAUL II
The Saints play a very good Cary Christian team from Raleigh in an 8-man conference football game.
Cary is 3-1 overall and 1-1 in conference play, and is led by senior quarterback Luke Harvey (5-11/185), who has passed for 838 yards and 14 touchdowns in four games. Harvey’s dad, Terry, was an All-ACC quarterback and pitcher at N.C. State. Harvey has three reliable receivers with experience in Chris Ogen, Ian Liechty and Luke Cullen.
“Cary has a very good passing game. Their QB might be best pure passer in the league and they have three outstanding receivers,” JP2 coach Sean Murphy said. “Getting pressure on their QB and forcing them to drive the football and eliminating the big play is key for us defensively.”
Concerning his offense, Murphy said, “Controlling the football and the line of scrimmage are critical for our success.”
After three games, the Saints are averaging over 334 rushing yards per game. Rion Roseborough (6-2/297) leads the running attack with 358 yards and five TDs along with Justin Biggs, (5-7/166) with 317 yards and three TDs.
GREENE CENTRAL AT SOUTHWEST EDGECOMBE
The Rams (2-3) are coming off a 42-12 loss to North Pitt last week, while SouthWest Edgecombe (also 2-3) handled Farmville Central 47-28.
Carlo Forman (175 rushing yards last week) is one of the Cougars’ top players.
“We are looking to rebound after a poor overall performance last week,” Greene Central coach Jason Wilson said. “SouthWest is always a tough team and a strong program and this year is no different. We spent the week cleaning up some issues and working on adding a few new wrinkles. We have to stop their running game early and score when we have the ball.”
FARMVILLE CENTRAL AT RIVERSIDE
The Jaguars, coming off its second loss of a two-game week (Sept. 13 and 17), looks to get back on the winning track with a non-league contest in Martin County.
FC quarterback Brandon Knight ran for 52 yards and completed 17 passes for 164 more with two TDs against SouthWest Edgecombe. Malachi Wolf led the Jags receivers with nine catches for 105 yards and a TD.
On defense, FC is led by Octavious Mercer (12 tackles last week) and Micah Bynum (11).
This will be Farmville Central’s second trip to Williamston this season. Several weeks ago, the Jaguars played in a multi-team scrimmage at Riverside.