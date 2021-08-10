The North State 9-11-year-old Little League state champion baseball team was recognized Monday during the first in-person Greenville City Council meeting since March 2020. Mayor P.J. Connelly and Councilman Rick Smiley presented certificates to the players and coaches in the council chambers.
Greenville Little Leagues won state titles this year in each of the three age divisions. Joining the North State 9-11 team were Tar Heel taking the 8-10-year old state championship and the Tar Heel 10-12-year-olds also crowned as state champs.
Prep football polls
J.H. Rose was voted as a co-favorite this week in the Big Carolina 3A/4A preseason football coaches poll. Rose tied with New Bern with 29 points, edging third-place Havelock by one point.
Jacksonville was voted fourth by the league coaches, followed by D.H. Conley and then South Central and Northside.
The Eastern Plains 2A Conference conducted its preseason coaches poll Tuesday, voting Washington as the favorite. Ayden-Grifton was fourth, behind SouthWest Edgecombe and West Craven in a tie for second place. Greene Central was picked fifth, followed by North Pitt and Farmville Central.