The North Pitt girls’ basketball team improved to 2-1 on the young season on Tuesday night after notching a key 57-51 victory over South Central.
J’Nadia Maye led the charge with 16 points, followed by 15 from Kenae Edwards and 11 from Zamareya Jones.
The Panthers stay in the county to take on D.H. Conley on Friday.
The victory for the Panthers was a rebound following a 58-53 loss to Terry Sanford over the weekend despite continued strong scoring efforts from Aquarius Petteway (19 points) and Jones (18).
BOYS’ BASKETBALL D.H. Conley 50 Northern Nash 35
Deontay Joseph poured in nearly half of his team’s points with 24 on Tuesday night to lead D.H. Conley to a comfortable win.
Joseph had a strong supporting cast, including nine points from Cooper Marcum, seven from Tre Clemons and six from Isaiah Crumpler.
The Vikings host North Pitt on Friday.