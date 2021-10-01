Greene Central pulled away in the second half for a 38-20 football victory Friday night over Ayden-Grifton, which played for the first time since Sept. 3.
The first quarter was full of highlights, including a kickoff return touchdown by the host Rams. Brandon Lancaster had a rushing touchdown and a receiving touchdown for the Chargers (1-3, 0-1 Eastern Plains) in the opening quarter.
GC (3-4, 1-2) led 22-20 at halftime and then shut out the Chargers in the final two quarters.
J.H. Rose 55, Northside-Jacksonville 3
First-place Rose's winning streak was extended to four games in a rout on homecoming night. The Rampants' state championship baseball team from earlier this year also was honored as part of the night.
It was 41-3 Rampants (4-3, 3-0 Big Carolina) at halftime. The blowout came three days after a JHR 28-21 win over Jacksonville and a week before Rose travels to rival D.H. Conley next Friday.
Havelock 55, Conley 12
D.H. Conley suffered its first Big Carolina loss of the season at Havelock.
Spencer Axson had a timely touchdown for the Vikings late in the first quarter, but Havelock answered immediately with a kickoff return TD for a 20-6 edge.
More big plays by the Rams (4-1, 1-1) continued to help them break the 50-point mark by the start of the final quarter. Conley (2-4) had its league record evened at 1-1.
New Bern 75, South Central 0
The Falcons couldn't keep up with powerful New Bern, which led 41-0 at the end of the first quarter. SC (1-4, 1-2 Big Carolina) remained at one win for its season. NB (6-1, 2-1) has already played seven games.
Washington 62, Farmville Central 6
Farmville was stifled in a lopsided loss to nearby Washington. FC (2-4, 0-2 Eastern Plains) will travel to Ayden-Grifton on Tuesday for a rivalry matchup.
John Paul II 44, Rocky Mt. Academy 36
John Paul won in its first road game of the season, improving its season record to 5-1 on Thursday night.
GIRLS' TENNIS
J.H. Rose 8, D.H. Conley 1
A late-season rivalry match went to the Rampants thanks to winning all six of the singles matches. The No. 2 slot went into tiebreaks and Rose's Dabney Osborne emerged victorious, 6-7, 7-6, (10-8).
Conley's lone win came via Carmia Landis the doubles team of Caroline Leonard.
BOYS' SOCCER
Conley 6, Havelock 1
The Vikings scored all six of their goals in the first half in their win over Havelock. Henry Conway had a hat trick of three goals. Griffin Purvis notched two goals and two assists.
VOLLEYBALL
Conley 3, Havelock 0
D.H. Conley routed Havelock 25-11, 25-5, 25-7. Mallie Blizzard dished out 27 assists and had four digs for the Vikes (15-1, 8-0), who got a team-high 11 kills from Ashlyn Philpot. The JV match also was a Conley sweep, 25-3, 25-6, thanks to standout outings by Emilee Wilson (eight assists), Hannah Joyner (four aces) and others.