Former Farmville Central High School standout Terquavion Smith, who already has moved to Raleigh as a freshman summer enrollee at N.C. State, racked up 30 points to earn Most Valuable Player honors Monday night at the East-West NC Coaches Association All-Star basketball game in Greensboro.
Smith used his left hand to complete an alley-oop dunk during the final 5 minutes for one of his many highlights. FC teammate Leontae Moye also provided a highlight with his own powerful fourth-quarter slam for the East, which was paced by Smith's early scoring spree en route to a 116-92 victory.
Fellow Farmville Central product Janiya Foskey played in the girls' game, which the West won, 87-66.
Also this week, Farmville Central boys' basketball coach Larry Williford was honored by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association as Harvey Reid male coach of the year. The Jaguars have won three straight state championships, finishing 15-0 in the latest campaign after a 113-98 win over Hendersonville for the 2A title. The Jags also went undefeated (32-0) in 2018-19.
Legion delay
The start of the Area 1 East postseason for the Pitt County Post 39 team was delayed because of inclement weather early in the week. Post 39's first opponent is Wilson in the double-elimination tourney.
Robinson officially in new role
East Carolina athletics director Jon Gilbert announced Ryan Robinson's appointment to the dual role of executive director of the ECU Educational Foundation (Pirate Club) and executive associate athletics director for revenue generation, as part of a restructuring of the Pirate Club.
Robinson, now in his third year at ECU, was the Pirates' executive associate athletics director for external operations and Pirate Club interim executive director.
His new Pirate Club staff includes Carly Moore, who spent the last three years as Assistant Director of Donor Relations and Special Events with the West Virginia Mountaineer Athletic Club and, to be responsible for all aspects of fundraising, Danielle Morrin (to work with alumni, local businesses, and Pirate Club chapters) and Blaise Hudson (responsible for the development and operation of the Student Pirate Club while also overseeing numerous Pirate Club chapters).
"(Robinson) brings great energy to work every day and he and Drew (Moeller) have built a staff that is eager and ready to connect with our fan base," Gilbert said in a release. "Ryan has had to wear a lot of different hats since he arrived here in 2019 and has done a terrific job of building relationships, but I know he’s excited to put his energy and passion into the Pirate Club.”
Kuchmaner postgraduate scholarship
East Carolina baseball pitcher Jake Kuchmaner was named one of 21 male student-athlete recipients for an NCAA postgraduate scholarship, to receive a one-time non-renewable scholarship of $10,000 for use in an accredited graduate program.
Kuchmaner, who threw a perfect game at Maryland on March 17, 2019, graduated in May with a degree in business management and a minor in psychology, earning a 3.83 cumulative GPA. He is a four-time American Athletic Conference all-academic selection, eight-time ECU athletics director honor roll member and a two-time ECU Student-Athlete Advisory Committee president, who is currently pursuing his postgraduate degree in kinesiology (sport and exercise psychology).