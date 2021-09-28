A second-half goal from Max Peters off an assist by Sommy Okwosha proved to be the difference as J.H. Rose edged Havelock 2-1 at home in a boys’ soccer Big Carolina 3A/4A Conference match Monday night.
The Rampants (8-3) improved to 2-2 in the conference.
Rose took a 1-0 lead 3 minutes into the first half when Moe Abdelsalam played a ball to Okwosha, who passed to Pablo Lillo for an opening goal. The lone goal by Havelock (1-11-1, 1-3) came in the second half, when Michael Amaker passed to Sammy Markey for the tally.
Drew Sears played all 80 minutes in goal for the Rampants to earn the victory.
“I thought overall our performance, possession and overall play was quite stellar,” JHR coach Joey McAlduff said. “We still have areas to improve on, but overall I am happy for the boys and the result.”
Rose hosts Northside-Jacksonville at 6 p.m. Thursday.
D.H. Conley 3, Northside 1
Conley beat Northside for a three-game win streak in its season.
The Vikings improved to 2-1 in the conference and 6-1 overall with their third straight victory. Northside-Jacksonville dropped to 2-1 in the league and 7-2 overall.
Both teams trail league leader Jacksonville (10-2, 4-0) in the standings.
Jackson Huebel, Ryan Davis and Griffin Purvis scored goals for Conley. Purvis assisted on Huebel’s tally, while Jackson Coston assisted on Davis’ goal.
Conley plays at Havelock on Thursday.
Volleyball
D.H. Conley 3, Wilson Hunt 0
D.H. Conley eased past Hunt in nonconference action, winning 25-15, 25-22, 25-12.
Statistical leaders for Conley included Mallie Blizzard (22 assists, seven digs), Cassie Dail (14 assists), Ashlyn Philpot (13 kills), Ella Philpot, Caroline Dobson (seven digs) and Maddie Vestal (six blocks).
Ayden-Grifton 3, C.B. Aycock 2Ayden-Grifton earned its seventh win in 10 matches on Monday, coming from behind to earn a nonconference triumph over C.B. Aycock at home.
The Chargers (7-3 overall) defeated the Golden Falcons, 22-25, 23-25, 25-14, 25-14, 18-16. A-G played at league leader and rival Farmville Central on Tuesday.
JV Volleyball
Conley 2, Hunt 0
D.H. Conley’s swept Hunt, 25-20, 25-19, to improve to a 10-2 record and 5-0 in league play.
The Vikings were led by Morgan Hite (seven kills), Emilee Wilson (seven assists), Rebecca Money (five assists, four digs) and Autumn Dukawicz (four blocks).
Tennis
Rose sweeps rare doubleheader
J.H. Rose won two matches in Jacksonville on Monday, sweeping Northside 9-0 before an 8-1 victory against Jacksonville.
Singles winners for the Rampants against Jacksonville were No. 1 Edie Yount (6-0, 6-1), No. 2 Dabney Osborne (6-1, 6-3), No. 3 Britton Seymour (6-1, 6-3), No. 4 Cecilia Batton (4-6, 6-4, 10-7) and Carson Radcliff (6-2, 7-5). Rose also won all the doubles match, including an 8-0 victory by Yount/Osborne.