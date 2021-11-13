For the second straight year, the John Paul II Catholic football team had to watch as its opponent won the final game of the season on the Saints’ home turf.
No. 3 seed Cary Christian built a 34-8 first-half lead and withstood a strong JP II comeback in the second half to defeat the Saints 72-48 for the North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association Class Division I 8-Man state championship Friday night in Greenville.
The Knights finished the season 8-3 overall with their sixth straight win. John Paul II ended its third season of 8-man football with a 7-3 record and second consecutive defeat in the state title game at home.
Despite not being able to stop Cary Christian for most of the contest, JP II still had a chance halfway through the fourth quarter. The Saints had just driven 80 yards in seven plays, with a one-yard run and conversion run by Rion Roseborough (39 carries, 351 yards) cutting the deficit to 64-40 with 9:12 left in the game.
JP II then recovered an onside kick at midfield and needed just seven plays to reach the end zone again. Justin Biggs scored on a 25-yard TD run and Roseborough added the conversion to pull the Saints within 16 (64-48) with 6:48 remaining.
JP II then recovered a Cary Christian fumble at the Saints’ 31-yard line, and behind the running of Biggs and Roseborough, got to the Cary Christian 22 before a nine-yard loss on a fumble recovery set them back. But on fourth-and-goal from the 7, Roseborough was stopped for a three-yard gain and the Knights had the ball back on downs.
Two plays later – after a 10-yard scamper by quarterback Luke Harvey and a personal foul penalty on JP II – Chide Ogan (16 carries, 251 yards) went 71 yards for the clinching TD with 1:36 left. Harvey’s pass to Ian Liechty completed the scoring.
JP got off to a shaky start, falling behind 14-0 before it had run one offensive play.
Cary Christian went 57 yards in nine plays on its opening drive as Harvey scored on a 5-yard run and Ogan added the conversion run for an 8-0 lead with 6:52 left in the first quarter.
JP II then failed to recover a pooch kick, Grady Greene secured the fumble recovery for Cary Christian and the Knights took a 14-0 advantage on Ogan’s 24-yard run with 6:13 left in the quarter.
The Saints trimmed the deficit to 14-8 with a 92-yard drive in 14 plays. Roseborough carried the final five yards and added the conversion run with 5:27 left in the first half.
Cary Christian then scored the final 20 points of the half to build a 26-point lead.
An 18-yard run by Ogan capped an 84-yard drive in six plays – the big play being a 64-yard pass from Harvey to Liechty.
After a JP II punt, Ogan raced 52 yards for another score on fourth-and-five. Harvey passed to Seth Cullen to make it 28-8 with 1:08 left.
JP II then fumbled on its first offensive play after the kickoff and the Knights recovered at the 5, setting up Harvey’s 5-yard TD run.
The Saints put together some impressive scoring drives in the second half but each time Cary Christian had an answer.
A one-yard run and conversion run by Roseborough cut the deficit to 34-16 with 10:16 left in the third quarter. Ogan’s 45-yard TD run two plays later and a conversion pass from Harvey to Cullen extended the Cary Christian lead to 26.
JP II scored on a 25-yard run and a conversion run by Roseborough, but Ogan’s two-yard run capped a 49-yard drive in seven plays to make it 48-24.
A 10-play, 80-yard drive with Roseborough scoring from four yards and adding the conversion cut the lead to 48-32, but two plays after that score, Harvey hooked up with Cullen on a 52-yard TD pass and Ogan added the conversion run to put Cary Christian ahead 56-32 early in the fourth quarter.
A 33-yard fumble return for a score by Harvey and his conversion run doubled the Knights’ lead (64-32) with 10:47 left in the contest.
ROSE 34, TERRY SANFORD 28
No. 6 seed J.H. Rose withstood a late Terry Sanford comeback to secure a second-round victory at home, improving to 8-4 overall.
The Rampants will travel to Fayetteville for a third-round game next Friday against Seventy-First (12-0), which slipped past Burlington Williams 29-28 in overtime.
Terry Sanford led 21-14 after scoring on its opening drive of the third quarter, and Rose fumbled through the end zone on its next possession. The Rampants, however, forced a punt, blocked it and recovered it in the end zone to tie the score at 21-all with 1:30 left in the third quarter.
A 69-yard TD pass from Will Taylor to Jackson Latham and the extra point from Will D’Alonzo put the Rampants ahead 28-21 with 11:28 remaining in the game.
The Rose defense then forced and recovered a fumble and came up with an interception in the red zone to keep the Bulldogs off the board.
Terry Sanford was able to get the ball back after a punt and drove for a TD to cut the deficit to six with 2:35 left in the game, but Rose was able to recover the onside kick and ran out the clock to secure the win.
A 68-yard run by Michael Allen put Rose up 14-7 in the second quarter, but the Bulldogs blocked a punt and converted on fourth down for a TD but missed the extra point, leaving the home team up 14-13 at the half.
Taylor hit Kenderius Geddis for a 24-yard TD pass to give Rose a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.