The players, coaches and cheerleaders at John Paul II Catholic School walked off their Astroturf field Saturday night in a jovial mood.
The Saints – led by a ground-and-pound rushing attack which produced 415 yards – dispatched Cary Christian 44-6 in their 8-man football season opener.
But winning was not the only reason for JP II’s happiness.
They were able to play, when so many other high schools in the state haven’t even started their fall sports seasons yet.
“We were fortunate enough to play,” said second-year Saints football coach Sean Murphy, whose opener was postponed a day due to inclement weather. “A lot of schools haven’t had this opportunity yet, so we are blessed and excited we got to take the field.”
The novel coronavirus ended spring sports on March 13, and for the past six months, uncertainty has reigned as to when high school sports would resume – if ever – for 2020-2021.
The Saints’ governing sports body – the North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association – gave the go-ahead to begin workouts for all fall sports (cross country, girls’ tennis, girls’ golf, boys’ soccer, field hockey and volleyball) in mid-August except for football. Scrimmages and games could begin for all fall sports Sept. 8-19, and John Paul II football players began practice the week of Sept. 8.
“All we could do was conditioning and a little bit of individual work as long as the kids were socially distant,” Murphy said. “We couldn’t use a football though, so that was a challenge.”
Murphy, who is also the athletic director, said the JP II community was going to be prepared whenever a decision was made.
“When our association made the decision, our parents, administration and community leadership were very supportive in us moving forward with sports,” he said.
The lone school in the area which opted out due to COVID concerns was Rocky Mount Academy.
“The rest of our conference decided to move forward. I told the kids, ‘Don’t take this for granted – be appreciative, but there are some schools who have decided not to play,” Murphy said.
School began on Aug. 19 with a mixture of hybrid (in-school and virtual) learning. Of JP II’s 152 students, 135 of them were in school, while the other 17 chose remote instruction.
“All of our football players were in school,” Murphy said.
A small group of students remained in classrooms (pods) throughout the day and teachers were able to rotate in order to provide instruction. Each desk was taped off in its own boxed area and students couldn’t move from their positions. Likewise, teachers had to remain socially distant.
Wearing masks, undergoing temperature checks and answering questionnaires about their daily health has been the norm.
“A lot of thought was put into it,” Murphy said. “It has worked well. We have documented everything and sent it to our athletic trainer.”
Players have to remain socially distant when off the field and are not allowed to share water bottles.
So far, there have been few issues.
“The kids are pretty resilient and the more they did it, they more they got better at it and understood why,” Murphy said.
“I was worried what would happen if kids contracted (the virus), but, knock on wood, they’ve been great. They know what’s at stake and don’t want to lose it because they know what’s going on with all of the other high schools.”
One football player wasn’t feeling well in days leading up the Saints’ season opener. He was tested and found negative; however, he stayed home to comply with team and state guidelines, Murphy said.
North Carolina’s public high schools can begin fall practice on Nov. 4 and volleyball and cross country seasons begin Nov. 16.
“The seniors in the spring lost their final year of eligibility, and we didn’t want that to happen again,” Murphy, whose squad has five seniors, said. “A lot of people in our school community went to bat to allow this to happen, so we told the kids to not be reckless and be careful who they were with. The good thing is, the more kids are at school and practicing and playing sports, the less likely they are to contract it because they are on a schedule and have a routine. In my opinion, they are safer within their own community.”
As for the game – which was played in front of no fans – JP II dominated from the outset behind the rushing of Josiah Thompson (18 caries, 151 yards, TD), KeiVion Moore (6-87), Rion Roseborough (8-86, two TDs), Wyatt Stamatis (3-53, TD) and Ethan Mitchell (4-28, two TDs).
Roseborough – a transfer from North Pitt High School – added a pair of two-point conversions, while Brody Mitchell and Prentis Moore added one conversion each.
The Saints’ defense allowed just 209 yards, more than half of it in the second half. Cary Christian’s lone score came on a 52-yard run by Chide Ogan with 3:24 remaining.
“I thought our kids did a real good job,” Murphy said. “We want to try and run the football and control the line of scrimmage, and the kids did a good job up front. As the game progressed, I think we started to wear them down. Our defense bent but didn’t break and I was real pleased with our special teams, so it was a good team effort.”
As his players walked off the field, Murphy reflected on the past few months and what it meant for his team to play again.
“It was good and bad. The good is we all got to spend more time with our families,” he said. “The kids understand that something was taken away from them and now they appreciate what they have. You take for granted that you’re going to play. The challenge the past few months was the great unknown, because they weren’t sure if or when they’d be able to play again.”
The Saints were 2-6 in their inaugural season and will play seven games instead of 11 this year. The goal, Murphy said, is to make the state playoffs.
“We hope we will get one of the four seeds, which will be a huge accomplishment for our second year,” he said.
As for the future, Murphy said senior parents will be the first allowed to attend games, which are currently being live-streamed.
“Our next home game is Oct. 16 and I am hoping by then all of our parents will be here,” he said. “I am a huge football fan, I watch a lot of college games, and part of the experience is the school and community spirit, the pep band, all the things that make the experience fun.
“I will be very happy when we can get everybody here, but what we have now is better than nothing – absolutely.”