Sean Murphy honestly thought it would be another year before his John Paul II Catholic football team would be in this position.
Not that he’s complaining, mind you.
The Saints, led by their running back tandem of Rion Roseborough (215 yards) and Justin Biggs (100 yards) and a defense which forced four turnovers, defeated Arendell Parrott Academy 28-6 to claim the Big Eight 8-Man conference regular-season championship Friday night on their home turf.
“Because the juniors are the strength of this team, I really thought we would be in this position next year, but we are a year early,” Murphy said after JP II finished 6-0 in the Big Eight and 8-2 overall, with the two losses coming in 11-man games. “I will never complain about that.”
The Saints will be the No. 1 seed for the NCISAA 8-man playoffs. Parrott, which came in averaging 57 points per game, dropped to 5-1 in the Big Eight and 7-1 overall and will be the No. 2 seed after being held in single digits for points for the first time this season.
JP II’s gameplan hasn’t changed all season: run the ball with Roseborough and Biggs, control the clock and make big plays when necessary on defense.
The script couldn’t have worked out any better for the Saints.
The Patriots drove 67 yards in 12 plays to open the game but were stopped on fourth-and-goal at the JP 3-yard line.
The Saints then went 97 yards in six plays, with Biggs carrying five of those plays for 64 yards – including the final 40 for a touchdown. Will McMinn’s extra point made it 7-0 with 3:24 left in the first quarter.
Parrott again drove the field behind Morgan Mcphaul (two carries, 49 yards), but the Saints’ defense rose to the occasion when, on first down from the JP 21, Cole Dawson’s pass was intercepted by Quinn McCaffrey and the Patriots were denied again.
The home team then marched 99 yards in 12 plays behind Roseborough (four carries, 60 yards), Biggs (three yards) and Brody Mitchell (four yards). Roseborough’s three-yard TD run and two-point conversion run gave the Saints a 13-0 lead with 8:26 remaining in the first half.
JP II’s bend-but-don’t-break defense came up big again on Parrott’s next possession.
Mcphaul had four carries for 58 yards to put the ball at the Saints’ 10-yard line. But two plays later, the Patriots fumbled out of the end zone and wasted another potential scoring chance.
“Our defense made some big plays when we needed to when they got inside the 20,” Murphy said, “whether it was a big stop or forcing a turnover.”
JP II drove 46 yards in 10 plays but turned the ball over on downs at the end of the half.
The Saints got the ball to start the third quarter and drove to the Parrott 26 before losing the ball on downs.
Undaunted, the JP II defense again came through with a turnover – this time a fumble forced by Max Winkler and recovered by Keiveon Moore at the Patriots’ 31.
The Saints offense responded with a 69-yard drive in six plays, with Roseborough’s 15-yard run setting up Mitchell’s one-yard sneak for the score. Roseborough’s conversion run extended the lead to 21-0 with 6:06 left in the third quarter.
Parrott turned the ball over on downs at its own 44-yard line, and the Saints covered that yardage in 10 plays – runs from Biggs, Mitchell and Roseborough, who had the 2-yard score with 25 seconds left in the quarter. McMinn’s PAT made it 28-0.
Parrott drove 64 yards in 12 plays for its only TD as Mcphaul went in from three yards with 9:38 left in the game.
After a Saints punt, the Patriots went from their own 16 to the JP II 15 before fumbling again – this time, with McMinn making the recovery with 5:33 remaining.
“Everything went the way we drew it up – you never think it will happen that way, but it did for us tonight,” Murphy said. “The kids executed the game plan, and I told them if we could start fast and play all four quarters, we’re gonna be pretty tough to beat. Today, the kids did what we expected them to do. They played fast, hard and physical.”
J.H. Rose 21, Havelock 14 OT
The Rampants needed some extra time, but they clinched the Big Carolina 3A title in overtime on Friday night.
Klavon Brown scooted into the end zone on the opening possession of OT to take a seven-point edge. The Rose defense got a crucial sack on Havelock’s ensuing possession that forced a fourth-and-goal from the 33-yard line, and a fourth-down pass fell incomplete to end the game.
The Rampants went to overtime tied at 14-14 after an improbable sequence in the fourth quarter kept the game deadlocked.
Rose had a first down at the Havelock 5, but a sack, a short gain and an incomplete pass forced a 33-yard field goal attempt that was blocked.
For Rose, it was the first OT game since losing at D.H. Conley in 2019.
D.H. Conley 53, South Central 0Isaiah Crumpler put on another show for the Vikings, scoring four total touchdowns – two on each side of the ball – and the Vikings pummeled the Falcons in an annual county showdown.
Conley was already up 21-0 after the first quarter, and the Vikings kept their foot on the gas the rest of the way.
North Pitt 70 Farmville Central 7
The Panthers throttled the Jaguars to close out a memorable regular season.
The score was already well out of reach, 44-7, at the halftime intermission.
NP got into the lead right out of the gate, scoring on the opening drive of the game, then collecting an onside kick and scoring again.
Washington 47 Ayden-Grifton 14
The Pam Pack led by 10 at the third-quarter turn, 24-14, then took flight for 23 unanswered points in the fourth to make it a blowout.
The Chargers were back on the field after an extended absence due to COVID-19 complications.
Washington led 16-8 at halftime.
GIRLS’ GOLF
South Central’s girls’ golf team finished sixth in the state tournament last Tuesday in Pinehurst at Foxfire Resort.
The Falcons qualified for states by finishing third at regionals at Lockwood Folly last Tuesday.
Peyton Nichols finished fourth at regionals and placed 13th at the state tournament. Other members of team are Haley Paramore and Savanna Hall.