Weather Alert

THIS PRODUCT COVERS EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA **TROPICAL STORM ISAIAS EXPECTED TO IMPACT EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA TONIGHT THROUGH TOMORROW MORNING** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - THE STORM SURGE WATCH HAS BEEN UPGRADED TO A STORM SURGE WARNING FOR BEAUFORT, EAST CARTERET, MAINLAND HYDE, NORTHERN OUTER BANKS, PAMLICO, AND SOUTHERN CRAVEN * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A STORM SURGE WARNING AND TROPICAL STORM WARNING ARE IN EFFECT FOR BEAUFORT, EAST CARTERET, MAINLAND HYDE, NORTHERN OUTER BANKS, PAMLICO, AND SOUTHERN CRAVEN - A TROPICAL STORM WARNING AND STORM SURGE WATCH ARE IN EFFECT FOR COASTAL ONSLOW, HATTERAS ISLAND, MAINLAND DARE, OCRACOKE ISLAND, AND WEST CARTERET - A TROPICAL STORM WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR DUPLIN, GREENE, INLAND ONSLOW, JONES, LENOIR, MARTIN, NORTHERN CRAVEN, PITT, TYRRELL, AND WASHINGTON * STORM INFORMATION: - ABOUT 340 MILES SOUTHWEST OF MOREHEAD CITY NC - 30.7N 80.1W - STORM INTENSITY 70 MPH - MOVEMENT NORTH OR 360 DEGREES AT 13 MPH SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ TROPICAL STORM ISAIAS, CURRENTLY LOCATED 220 MILES SOUTH SOUTHWEST OF MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA, IS FORECAST TO SLOWLY INTENSIFY TO HURRICANE STRENGTH AND LIFT NORTHEASTWARD TOWARD THE CAROLINA COAST TODAY AND THIS EVENING, THEN GRADUALLY WEAKEN AS IT PASSES THROUGH THE INTERIOR COASTAL PLAIN OF EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA LATE TONIGHT. TROPICAL STORM FORCE WINDS ARE EXPECTED ACROSS TO BEGIN ACROSS THE AREA THIS EVENING. DOWNED TREES AND SCATTERED POWER OUTAGES WILL BE POSSIBLE TONIGHT AND INTO TOMORROW MORNING. ALSO, SEVERAL TORNADOES ARE POSSIBLE TONIGHT THROUGH TOMORROW MORNING, WHICH COULD LEAD TO LOCALLY ENHANCED DAMAGE. DUE TO STRONG WINDS, THE DANGER OF LIFE-THREATENING STORM SURGE EXISTS ALONG AREA BEACHES, AS WELL AS FOR LOW LYING AREAS ADJACENT TO THE SOUNDS AND TIDAL RIVERS. FLOODING OF PROPERTIES, FLOODED OR DAMAGED ROADWAYS WILL BE POSSIBLE, AS WELL AS THE OVERTOPPING OF DUNES. PERIODS OF LOCALLY HEAVY RAIN ARE LIKELY ESPECIALLY ALONG AND WEST OF HIGHWAY 17, WITH THE POTENTIAL FOR LOCALIZED FLOODING OF LOW LYING AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS. RIVER LEVELS ARE LIKELY TO REACH AND EXCEED FLOOD STAGE IN THE NEXT FEW DAYS, THOUGH WIDESPREAD FLOODING IS NOT EXPECTED. THE THREAT FOR STRONGER AND MORE FREQUENT RIP CURRENTS WILL CONTINUE FOR AREA BEACHES OVER THE NEXT COUPLE DAYS, LEADING TO EXTREMELY DANGEROUS CONDITIONS FOR SWIMMING. DANGEROUS MARINE CONDITIONS ARE ALSO EXPECTED, WITH STRONG WINDS AND SEAS BUILDING TO 15 TO 20 FEET CREATING TREACHEROUS CONDITIONS FOR MARINERS. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * WIND: PROTECT AGAINST DANGEROUS WIND HAVING POSSIBLE SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS ACROSS EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA. POTENTIAL IMPACTS INCLUDE: - SOME DAMAGE TO ROOFING AND SIDING MATERIALS, ALONG WITH DAMAGE TO PORCHES, AWNINGS, CARPORTS, AND SHEDS. A FEW BUILDINGS EXPERIENCING WINDOW, DOOR, AND GARAGE DOOR FAILURES. MOBILE HOMES DAMAGED, ESPECIALLY IF UNANCHORED. UNSECURED LIGHTWEIGHT OBJECTS BECOME DANGEROUS PROJECTILES. - SEVERAL LARGE TREES SNAPPED OR UPROOTED, BUT WITH GREATER NUMBERS IN PLACES WHERE TREES ARE SHALLOW ROOTED. SEVERAL FENCES AND ROADWAY SIGNS BLOWN OVER. - SOME ROADS IMPASSABLE FROM LARGE DEBRIS, AND MORE WITHIN URBAN OR HEAVILY WOODED PLACES. A FEW BRIDGES, CAUSEWAYS, AND ACCESS ROUTES IMPASSABLE. - SCATTERED POWER AND COMMUNICATIONS OUTAGES, BUT MORE PREVALENT IN AREAS WITH ABOVE GROUND LINES. * SURGE: PROTECT AGAINST LIFE-THREATENING SURGE HAVING POSSIBLE SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS ACROSS NORTH OF OREGON INLET, THE PAMLICO SOUND, NEUSE RIVER, PAMLICO RIVER, PUNGO RIVER, AND ASSOCIATED TRIBUTARIES. POTENTIAL IMPACTS IN THIS AREA INCLUDE: - AREAS OF INUNDATION WITH STORM SURGE FLOODING ACCENTUATED BY WAVES. DAMAGE TO SEVERAL BUILDINGS, MAINLY NEAR THE COAST. - SECTIONS OF NEAR-SHORE ESCAPE ROUTES AND SECONDARY ROADS BECOME WEAKENED OR WASHED OUT, ESPECIALLY IN USUALLY VULNERABLE LOW SPOTS. - MAJOR BEACH EROSION WITH HEAVY SURF BREACHING DUNES. STRONG AND NUMEROUS RIP CURRENTS. - MODERATE DAMAGE TO MARINAS, DOCKS, BOARDWALKS, AND PIERS. SEVERAL SMALL CRAFT BROKEN AWAY FROM MOORINGS, ESPECIALLY IN UNPROTECTED ANCHORAGES. ALSO, PROTECT AGAINST LOCALLY HAZARDOUS SURGE HAVING POSSIBLE LIMITED IMPACTS ACROSS AREA BEACHES. ELSEWHERE ACROSS EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA, LITTLE TO NO IMPACT IS ANTICIPATED. * TORNADOES: PROTECT AGAINST A DANGEROUS TORNADO EVENT HAVING POSSIBLE SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS ACROSS EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA. POTENTIAL IMPACTS INCLUDE: - THE OCCURRENCE OF SCATTERED TORNADOES CAN HINDER THE EXECUTION OF EMERGENCY PLANS DURING TROPICAL EVENTS. - SEVERAL PLACES MAY EXPERIENCE TORNADO DAMAGE WITH A FEW SPOTS OF CONSIDERABLE DAMAGE, POWER LOSS, AND COMMUNICATIONS FAILURES. - LOCATIONS COULD REALIZE ROOFS TORN OFF FRAME HOUSES, MOBILE HOMES DEMOLISHED, BOXCARS OVERTURNED, LARGE TREES SNAPPED OR UPROOTED, VEHICLES TUMBLED, AND SMALL BOATS TOSSED ABOUT. DANGEROUS PROJECTILES CAN ADD TO THE TOLL. * FLOODING RAIN: PROTECT AGAINST DANGEROUS RAINFALL FLOODING HAVING POSSIBLE SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS MAINLY ALONG AND WEST OF US HIGHWAY 17. POTENTIAL IMPACTS INCLUDE: - MODERATE RAINFALL FLOODING MAY PROMPT SEVERAL EVACUATIONS AND RESCUES. - RIVERS AND TRIBUTARIES MAY QUICKLY BECOME SWOLLEN WITH SWIFTER CURRENTS AND OVERSPILL THEIR BANKS IN A FEW PLACES, ESPECIALLY IN USUALLY VULNERABLE SPOTS. SMALL STREAMS, CREEKS, CANALS, AND DITCHES OVERFLOW. - FLOOD WATERS CAN ENTER SOME STRUCTURES OR WEAKEN FOUNDATIONS. SEVERAL PLACES MAY EXPERIENCE EXPANDED AREAS OF RAPID INUNDATION AT UNDERPASSES, LOW-LYING SPOTS, AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS. SOME STREETS AND PARKING LOTS TAKE ON MOVING WATER AS STORM DRAINS AND RETENTION PONDS OVERFLOW. DRIVING CONDITIONS BECOME HAZARDOUS. SOME ROAD AND BRIDGE CLOSURES. PROTECT AGAINST LOCALLY HAZARDOUS RAINFALL FLOODING HAVING POSSIBLE LIMITED IMPACTS EAST OF US HIGHWAY 17. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: LISTEN TO LOCAL OFFICIAL FOR RECOMMENDED PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS, INCLUDING POSSIBLE EVACUATION. IF ORDERED TO EVACUATE, DO SO IMMEDIATELY. FOR THOSE NOT UNDER EVACUATION ORDERS, ASSESS THE RISK FROM WIND, FALLING TREES, AND FLOODING AT YOUR LOCATION. IF YOU DECIDE TO MOVE, RELOCATE TO A SAFER LOCATION NEARBY. IF YOU DO NOT RELOCATE, HELP KEEP ROADWAYS OPEN FOR THOSE UNDER EVACUATION ORDERS. IF EVACUATING, LEAVE WITH A DESTINATION IN MIND AND ALLOW EXTRA TIME TO GET THERE. TAKE YOUR EMERGENCY SUPPLIES KIT. GAS UP YOUR VEHICLE AHEAD OF TIME. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: NOW IS THE TIME TO COMPLETE ALL PREPARATIONS TO PROTECT LIFE AND PROPERTY IN ACCORDANCE WITH YOUR EMERGENCY PLAN. ENSURE YOU ARE IN A SAFE LOCATION BEFORE THE ONSET OF STRONG WINDS OR POSSIBLE FLOODING. FAILURE TO ADEQUATELY SHELTER MAY RESULT IN SERIOUS INJURY OR LOSS OF LIFE. ALWAYS HEED THE ADVICE OF LOCAL OFFICIALS AND COMPLY WITH ANY ORDERS THAT ARE ISSUED. REMEMBER, DURING THE STORM 9 1 1 EMERGENCY SERVICES MAY NOT BE ABLE TO IMMEDIATELY RESPOND IF CONDITIONS ARE UNSAFE. THIS SHOULD BE A BIG FACTOR IN YOUR DECISION MAKING. KEEP CELL PHONES WELL CHARGED. CELL PHONE CHARGERS FOR AUTOMOBILES CAN BE HELPFUL, BUT BE AWARE OF YOUR RISK FOR DEADLY CARBON MONOXIDE POISONING IF YOUR CAR IS LEFT IDLING IN A GARAGE OR OTHER POORLY VENTILATED AREA. IF YOU ARE A VISITOR, BE SURE TO KNOW THE NAME OF THE CITY OR TOWN IN WHICH YOU ARE STAYING AND THE NAME OF THE COUNTY OR PARISH IN WHICH IT RESIDES. LISTEN FOR THESE LOCATIONS IN LOCAL NEWS UPDATES. PAY ATTENTION FOR INSTRUCTIONS FROM LOCAL AUTHORITIES. STORM SURGE IS THE LEADING KILLER ASSOCIATED WITH TROPICAL STORMS AND HURRICANES! MAKE SURE YOU ARE IN A SAFE AREA AWAY FROM THE SURGE ZONE. EVEN IF YOU ARE NOT IN A SURGE-PRONE AREA, YOU COULD FIND YOURSELF CUTOFF BY FLOOD WATERS DURING AND AFTER THE STORM. HEED EVACUATION ORDERS ISSUED BY THE LOCAL AUTHORITIES. RAPIDLY RISING FLOOD WATERS ARE DEADLY. IF YOU ARE IN A FLOOD-PRONE AREA, CONSIDER MOVING TO HIGHER GROUND. NEVER DRIVE THROUGH A FLOODED ROADWAY. REMEMBER, TURN AROUND DON'T DROWN! IF A TORNADO WARNING IS ISSUED FOR YOUR AREA, BE READY TO SHELTER QUICKLY, PREFERABLY AWAY FROM WINDOWS AND IN AN INTERIOR ROOM NOT PRONE TO FLOODING. IF DRIVING, SCAN THE ROADSIDE FOR QUICK SHELTER OPTIONS. IF IN A PLACE THAT IS VULNERABLE TO HIGH WIND, SUCH AS NEAR LARGE TREES, A MANUFACTURED HOME, UPPER FLOORS OF A HIGH-RISE BUILDING, OR ON A BOAT, CONSIDER MOVING TO A SAFER SHELTER BEFORE THE ONSET OF STRONG WINDS OR FLOODING. CLOSELY MONITOR WEATHER.GOV, NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR LOCAL NEWS OUTLETS FOR OFFICIAL STORM INFORMATION. BE READY TO ADAPT TO POSSIBLE CHANGES TO THE FORECAST. ENSURE YOU HAVE MULTIPLE WAYS TO RECEIVE WEATHER WARNINGS. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - FOR INFORMATION ON APPROPRIATE PREPARATIONS SEE READY.GOV - FOR INFORMATION ON CREATING AN EMERGENCY PLAN SEE GETAGAMEPLAN.ORG - FOR ADDITIONAL DISASTER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION SEE REDCROSS.ORG NEXT UPDATE ----------- THE NEXT LOCAL STATEMENT WILL BE ISSUED BY THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN NEWPORT/MOREHEAD CITY NC AROUND 6 PM EDT, OR SOONER IF CONDITIONS WARRANT.