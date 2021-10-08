A pair of second-half goals from Ryan Davis and Griffin Purvis proved to be the difference as the D.H. Conley soccer team defeated rival J.H. Rose 2-0 in a Big Carolina 3A/4A Conference match Thursday night.
The Vikings won their seventh straight and kept their second-place position in the conference (5-1) while improving to 10-1 overall. Their only loss was in overtime to conference leader Jacksonville (7-0, 13-2) last week, but the rematch is scheduled for next Thursday at Conley.
Rose, despite missing three starters for various non-COVID related reasons – including the leader in goals (Max Jones) and the leader in assists (Dawson McAlduff) – played well but dropped its third straight and fell to 2-5 in the league and 8-6 overall.
“Rose always brings the intensity when they play us, as we expect them to,” Conley coach Doug MacRae said. “They beat our intensity in the first half and definitely had us on our heels.”
Conley goalkeeper Britton Beaver was tested early. Jones, who played limited minutes due to flu-like (non-COVID) symptoms, sent a direct kick into the crossbar on the football goalpost with 14 minutes left in the first half. In turn, Davis had a couple of nice runs but his shots were stopped by Rampants goalie Drew Sears.
Beaver made a sliding tackle to thwart another Rose run into the box with six minutes left, and the visitors had a corner kick just before the half ended but were not able to convert.
MacRae said a couple of adjustments were made in the second half.
“We changed formations in the second half and put more pressure on their defense, which in turn put pressure on their midfielders,” he said, mentioning Davis and Purvis. “They played pretty well. And the intensity was great in the second half, the guys on the bench were yelling and screaming and the ones on the field were feeding off that, which was great to see.”
Conley finally got on the board with 29:27 left when Mills was fouled outside the box, which set up a direct kick.
Mills made a pass to Purvis, who sent a pass just wide right of the goal to Davis, who snagged it, controlled it and sent a shot past a diving Rampant defender and Sears to the left side of the goal for a 1-0 lead.
“That’s one of our set pieces,” MacRae said. “The angles these kids can make these plays is ridiculous, and Ryan was able to slide it in.”
Conley was rewarded for its offensive aggressiveness with 13:32 remaining in the match when Rose committed another foul outside the box.
Mills’ direct kick was played by Victor Vargas, who directed a pass to Austin Harrell, and Harrell quickly found Purvis wide open on the right side for the final goal, extending the lead to 2-0.
Rose coach Joey McAlduff said his team played well despite missing three starters.
“Our game plan coming in was to pressure and cover and be able to work together collectively as a group, and I think we accomplished that for sure in the first half,” he said.
“But you have to be careful about getting fouls in your defensive third against such a skilled team as Conley,” he added. “Britton is such a good player in goal for them. We missed Max Peters (leg issue) in the second half which hurt us too, but there are no excuses – I tip my hat to Conley and they played really well.”