For the senior players on the J.H. Rose High School football team, the last four years have had it all.
From losing in the first round of the state playoffs in three consecutive years, to seeing their junior season postponed to the spring of 2021, then quickly finding themselves 0-3 in their senior season despite high expectations.
All of that turmoil has brought those 18 seniors and the rest of the Rampants to where they are now, just one win away from a state title, thanks in large part to the leadership of the senior class.
J.H. Rose head coach Will Bland said there were many factors leading to the team losing in the first round each of the three previous seasons prior to this one, from a couple of bad bounces, to a bad draw having to face a tough Lee County team in the opening round in the spring.
“We told them (seniors) it is their time to make a statement and they will determine what legacy they want to leave,” Bland said.
The seniors certainly helped change the legacy they will leave behind, as they have led the Rampants to five consecutive wins in the 3A playoffs and a berth in Friday night’s championship game, the first title game appearance for Rose since 2015.
J.H. Rose got the playoffs started with a game against Croatan, and it found itself down 24-17 at halftime.
“They bought in starting against Croatan, which was scary at first and I thought it may be another short year, but the resiliency, determination and fire in their eyes has not gone away since halftime of that game,” Bland said.
The Rampants outscored Croatan 28-0 in the second half on their way to a 45-24 win and they have not looked back since.
One of the key senior leaders for the Rampants is Klavon Brown, who leads with his voice and his play on both sides of the ball.
“It feels great being a star player and leader on defense. I pick everybody’s heads up,” Brown said. “My brother Jahquarious looks up to me and some of the other guys on defense and offense look up to me.”
Brown has been a key player on the defensive side of the ball all season, as he leads Rose with 154 tackles (10.3 per game), but did not have an offensive role in the three-game losing streak to open the season.
“The first three games I really didn’t play offense much, but I just came out and asked coach to let me play and after that, we started winning,” Brown said.
After carrying the ball seven times for 40 yards and one touchdown in his first game in the backfield, a win over Southwest Onslow, Brown staked his spot as a second go-to running back along with fellow senior leader Michael Allen.
The duo has since been a dominant one-two punch, leading the Rampants on and off the field, as Allen leads the way with 1,157 yards rushing and 18 scores, while Brown has found the end zone 12 times on the season on 801 rushing yards.
In the passing game, a trio of seniors in Jayden Grimes, Allen and Montez Green have been key targets for junior quarterback Will Taylor.
Grimes leads the group with 1,180 yards on 72 grabs and 11 scores, while Allen has caught 38 passes for 610 yards and eight touchdowns and Green has 329 yards and three scores off of 23 receptions.
Rose also has a senior-led defense, as after Brown, fellow seniors Juantre Bradley and JJ Loftin are next on the team with 101 and 99 tackles, respectively, while senior Ty’Queron Hines has 50 tackles on the year.
Seniors also dot the special teams for the Rampants, as punter Cam Greenway has punted 38 times for 1,221 yards this season, good for an average of 32.1 yards per punt.
Green, Allen and Grimes are also the team’s top three kickoff and punt returners.
Bland noted a handful of the seniors began working out together before preseason practices even began.
“They were working to perfect their craft and then, once the season started, they were all holding other kids accountable, making sure they live up to their standards,” Bland said.
The second-year Rampants head coach added the senior class has been instrumental in shaping the younger players and will have an impact on the program for years to come.
“You can still see that fire in their eyes as they get ready to play this state title game, and so I think we will be good to go Friday night,” Bland said.
The Rampants’ 18 seniors will take the field together one final time Friday night as they battle Dudley for the 3A title at UNC’s Kenan Stadium at 7 p.m.