When taking a look at individual performances by boys athletes in the fall 2021 season at South Central, one stands above the rest.
Senior Elliott Kleckner ran his way into the history books for the Falcons this past fall, staking his name as one of the best runners in the state.
Kleckner finished third at the 3A state championship meet after crossing the line with a time of 15:48.
The appearance at the state meet was the first in school history for South Central.
Kleckner helped lead the Falcons to a fourth-place finish as a team at the meet with 156 points as they came in behind only North Lincoln (106), Croatan (125) and Orange (151).
His strong finish at states came on the heels of a 3A East Regional title after he finished in 15:24.
He also took first place at the Big Carolina 3A/4A Conference championship meet after posting a time of 15:21.
Kleckner has committed to ECU to continue his cross country and track and field career, where he will pursue a nursing degree.
Honorable Mentions Cross Country
Cooper Kleckner — Elliott was not the only Kleckner who had a strong season on the course, as twin brother Cooper Kleckner also had a standout season for the Falcons.
Cooper Kleckner finished third at the Big Carolina 3A/4A Conference championships with a time of 16:02 before recording a fifth-place finish at the East Regional at 16:12.
At the 3A state championship meet, the senior recorded a top-10 finish along with his brother, taking 10th at 16:16.
He also committed to ECU’s track and field and cross country teams and will also study nursing.
Matthew Riggs — The senior posted strong finishes for the Falcons at the conference, regional and state meets behind the Kleckner brothers.
Riggs finished in 17:37 to take sixth at the Big Carolina 3A/4A Conference championships before going on to finish 19th at the East Regional with a time of 17:31.
At the 3A state championship meet, Riggs closed out his cross country career with a 59th-place finish, crossing the line in 17:51.10.
Football
SaQuan Waters — The Falcons’ leading rusher on the season, he surpassed the 100-yard mark twice in the team’s first five games of the season. The senior rushed for 101 yards and three scores in a loss to Kinston before running for 101 yards again in a victory over Northside-Jacksonville.
Soccer
Collin Suggs — The Falcons struggled on the pitch, going 0-10 on the year, but the junior goalkeeper limited the damage in many of the team’s games.
Suggs played 387 minutes in net on the season and recorded 70 saves (7.8 saves per game) for South Central.