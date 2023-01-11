South Central’s Simon Thomas competes at a Big Carolina 3A/4A Conference meet this past season. Thomas finished third at the conference championships on his way to being named The Daily Reflector Boys’ Athlete of the Fall at South Central.
Despite losing a historically strong senior class from last season’s team, South Central’s boys’ cross country team still put together a strong season on the course.
The Falcons finished second in the team standings at the Big Carolina 3A/4A Conference championship meet behind crosstown foe D.H. Conley.
South Central was led by Simon Thomas, who took the torch from the Kleckner brothers as the team’s top runner. He turned in a memorable season and has been named The Daily Reflector’s Athlete of the Fall for South Central.
The junior led the team to its second-place finish in the conference by taking third in the championship meet with a time of 17:21.
He went on to post a top-20 finish at the 3A East Regional, crossing the line in 17:29 to take 18th.
At the 3A state championship meet, Thomas was the area’s lone representative in the boys’ race, placing 68th after finishing in 18:23.
Honorable Mentions Cross Country
Jake Adamski — Also recorded a top-10 finish at the conference championships, taking ninth at 17:51.
Tyler McCarren — Rounded out the to 10 at the BCC finals, finishing with a time of 18:07.
Football
S’Quan Waters — Despite the Falcons closing the year with a record of 1-9, Waters had a strong season in all three facets of the game for the team.
The senior led the team in rushing yards with 551 to go along with three scores, as well as receiving yards with 313 and three touchdowns.
On the defensive side of the ball, Waters had a team-high four interceptions and was also sixth on the team in tackles with 27.
Nasir Stanford — The sophomore led South Central’s defense with 95 tackles on the season.