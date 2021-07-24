Moses Tufts was the leading scorer and go-to player for the South Central High School boys’ basketball team, which enjoyed a clean 13-0 regular season before COVID-19 protocols caused the team to forfeit in the first round of the state playoffs.
Tufts was named Eastern Carolina 3-A/4-A Conference player of the year. Here is a Q & A with our South Central boys’ athlete of the year:
Q: Which pro player do you like to watch?
A: Jayson Tatum, definitely. Our body types are similar and I try to model my game after him because he’s long and lanky, and so am I. He’s able to play down low as well as guard or whatever he needs to do, he’s able to do that with his size.
Q: How tall are you?
A: 6-5. I play point guard, but I’m a big guard. ... I do play down low because I’ll do what my team needs. At South Central I do that, but in AAU, I’ll play guard.
Q: Do you have a favorite teacher at South Central?
A: Mrs. Wilson, my chemistry teacher. She made everything just so fun and energetic and talked to us. It made it more enjoyable to go to school.
Q: You said you really like practice. Why?
A: When we were scrimmaging, we were all competitive and having fun at the same time. That made it fun. Then turning that into a game, we were so close and together and that is why we went undefeated.
Q: What is like playing for coach Chris Cherry?
A: He is awesome and he’s a state champion, so obviously he knows what he is doing. He pushes us to another level and really wants the best in us to come out. In practice, he really pushes us to the limit and does stuff maybe other teams wouldn’t do, which makes us all better players. With me being a guard, but having to play down low, he gave me options and plays so I could also show my talents not just as a post player, but out on the wing. I like that.
Q: What other sports have you played?
A: I did swimming and used to bowl. I want to play football, but I don’t want to risk the chance of getting injured. I might. I played baseball when I was younger and then have just transferred over to mainly basketball.
Q: Do you have any other hobbies?
A: I like to draw a lot and spend time with friends and family. I have a lizard, so I take care of him a lot. With drawing, I used to in school a lot and I started noticing it actually looked pretty good. I’m more into being a cartoonist and non-fiction stuff, or just make up my own things or what works well with imagination for me.
Q: Do you cook?
A: I want to, but at the same time, I don’t feel like doing it because I know the process of waiting and would rather not. I cook Ramen because that’s quick and easy, but the whole (process of other cooking) can be way too long to me. I eat a lot, but burn it off so quick, and I love shrimp alfredo when my dad cooks it. Stuff like that is so good.
Honorable mentions
S’Quan Waters: A productive home run hitter in baseball and also was a football playmaker for the Falcons.
Omar Harris: Served as a valuable complement to Tufts in hoops, finishing as the No. 2 scorer for the undefeated Falcons.
Tymain Everett: A track standout who took eighth place in the high jump at the 4A state meet.
Daylinh Brown: One of the school’s most versatile athletes was a key contributor as a point guard and also a speedster on the baseball diamond, finishing 13-for-13 on stolen bases.
Trace Baker: Earned an all-conference nod in baseball thanks to his pitching prowess along with leading the team in RBIs.